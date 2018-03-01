Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Abraham Okusanya: Untested advice strategies are dangerous

The advice sector can learn from medicine’s centuries of experience: untested strategies are dangerous

By

The year was 1799. In the wee hours of a December morning, physicians were called to examine a recently retired gentleman battling a cough and cold. He had spent the previous day on horseback in the rain, supervising workers on his estate.

Sadly, after relentless bloodletting and many doses of mercury administered by three esteemed doctors, he gave up the ghost at 10pm. But this was no ordinary man. This was George Washington. America’s founding father and first president was bled to death in a failed attempt to cure him of a cold.

Strangely for us nowadays, there was nothing unique about Washington’s medical treatment at the time. For 2,000 years, bloodletting was the most common procedure in medicine.

In those days, there were no studies on the effectiveness of treatments. Medicine was more of an art than a science. Procedures were handed down from one physician to another. No clinical trials. No data collection on what worked and what did not.

The application of empirical tests to the field helped to change that. In 1921, British statistician Austin Bradford Hill laid out the template for randomised controlled trials in medicine, but it took a while before it became widely adopted.

Advice riddles with outdated practices

After complaining that “too much of what is being done in the name of healthcare lacked scientific validation”, doctor Archie Cochrane championed the introduction of randomised control trials in the NHS in the 1960s.

There are a parallels between advice today and medicine of then. Advice is riddled with practices passed from one to another with little evidence. Thankfully, there is increasing recognition of this issue.

Chief executive of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards in the US Kevin Keller noted: “For financial planning to fully emerge as a profession, we will need to subject the practices of planners to the academic rigour and empirical research an established profession is subject to.”

Paul Lewis: The end of advice as most know it

It is hard to believe there are folks vehemently opposed to applying empirical tests to retirement planning. This dying breed continue to advocate a make-it-up-as-you-go-along approach that has contributed to a bad reputation for advice.

They deride the idea of using historical data to assess the effectiveness of investment strategies. But if a strategy is not supported by extensive historical data, how do we know it is likely to work?

While there is no guarantee that what has worked under a wide range of historical market conditions would work in the future, ideas that lack empirical basis are hunches. Hunches are no evidence.

We need a robust framework for delivering retirement advice. We need a comprehensive body of knowledge, backed up by data. We can no longer afford to implement a strategy on the say-so of asset managers and product providers.

Hire the best PR agency in the land and buy all the ad spaces in the universe; without rigourous data your product does not deserve a place in clients’ lives.
Much like bloodletting, untested retirement and investment strategies are dangerous. I think history will judge them harshly.

Abraham Okusanya is director of Finalytiq

Recommended

1

Pensions minister: New guidance body will not slash staff

Pensions minister Guy Opperman says most of the staff who work for the three separate public guidance bodies as it stands will end up at the single financial guidance body once it is established. In a letter published yesterday, Opperman gives more details about how the single body will be created from merging the Pensions Advisory […]

/p/n/e/InvestmentFinanceCurrencyPiggyBank.jpg
3

Sipp claims against Berkeley Burke could top 1,000

Lawyers who represent investors against Berkeley Burke over allegations of mis-sold Sipps estimate more than 1,000 claims could be in the pipeline. The High Court has approved a group litigation order relating to claims against Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration, and those affected have until 23 July 2018 to register to join the group action. It […]

Greece: the sideshow continues

Artemis managers James Foster, Mark Page and Laurent Millet comment on the Greek deal, describing it as “just another fudge” getting in the way of bigger developments in China, the UK and the US. To read the full article click here.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mr Boleyn PFS 1st March 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Interesting article. However there is a major difference between investment and medicine. Medical research leads to medicine which actually works. Whilst the need for new antibiotics leads to the need for further research many existing drugs and treatments can be shown to work. Again and again. No one actually knows why stock markets and other asset prices fluctuate as they have done and so no amount of analysis of the past will ever show what will happen in future. I am not saying analysis is pointless but it is not really ever going to deliver solutions which work in all situations. Too many future unknown variables and too little known constants exist to make analysis useful as anything other than an indicator of the likely range of future outcomes.

  2. Ted Shaw 1st March 2018 at 3:53 pm

    ‘Bloodletting’ similar to ‘untested Financial Advice’? You sometimes just couldn’t make it up?

  3. Rory Percival 1st March 2018 at 4:20 pm

    I don’t think the analogy works but the underlying point is valid

Leave a comment