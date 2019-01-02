Abraham Okusanya: Are happiness and retirement income really correlated?

Money Marketing
A fascinating new paper by L&G, entitled Retirement Income Riddle: New perspectives on how we make financial choices and their impact on our wellbeing, looks at the relationship between happiness and the retirement income option people choose.

Conducted by think-tank Demos using the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing database, the research focuses on people on a modest income in retirement – i.e. the bottom half of retirement income distribution.

It found people in drawdown pensions are more likely to show signs of unhappiness and depression. For instance, those with drawdown pensions are more than twice as likely to say they never feel free to plan for the future to those with annuities (12.5 per cent compared to 5 per cent).

Abraham Okusanya: Advisers must help get retirees spending

These results appear to be consistent across questions about happiness, life enjoyment, depressive symptoms and sadness. Indeed, 20 per cent of people in drawdown versus 8 per cent of people with an annuity said they had not enjoyed their life over the preceding week.

The attempt to link retirement options to happiness should be welcomed. However, I wonder if this is a case of spurious correlation as opposed to causation.

After all, the research also suggests those who choose to purchase a drawdown pension are significantly more likely to rate their health as “very good” or “excellent” than those who buy an annuity. Should we take this to mean annuities make people sick or that sick people buy annuities? You get my point: spurious correlation.

So, is drawdown the root cause of the reported unhappiness for retirees on lower incomes? Or are unhappy, low-income people just more attracted to drawdown?

It is possible that retirees in drawdown worry more about the future than their peers with annuity income. However, isn’t it equally plausible that those who are natural worriers tend to choose drawdown as a way to avoid – or defer – having to make a permanent decision (annuitising) they cannot then reverse?

We are sitting on one of the longest global equity bull markets of the last 100 years. Since September 2008, the UK stockmarket has almost doubled, and the US stockmarket has risen by nearly 180 per cent. I do not really understand why anyone who started income drawdown in the last decade would be unhappy with it unless, of course, they are sitting in cash, withdrawing unsustainable amounts or are invested in the South Asian Forestry fund.

Abraham Okusanya: Treat investment forecasts as entertainment not gospel

The author noted that “on most measures of wellbeing, social participation and financial security, the crude figures seem to suggest people with drawdown pensions do better, but these associations disappear when we control for health, wealth and education”.

Clearly, there are very good reasons for choosing an annuity, particularly for people on lower incomes. They tend to have low financial capability and are unlikely to have access to an adviser to help manage their drawdown. This research adds to the reasons why annuities might be right for these people.

But there is still a lot we do not know about the link between retirement income options and happiness – particularly for typical adviser clients, who tend to be at the wealthier end of the spectrum.

Abraham Okusanya is director of Finalytiq

Knighthood for Charles Stanley's Redwood in New Year's Honours

Charles Stanley investment committee chair and MP John Redwood has been knighted in the New Year's Honours list among a number of notable figures from the world of finance. The Brexiteer MP was given a knighthood for political and public service. Redwood is paid £49,500 a quarter for his 75 hours of work in his […]
FCA to be probed on knowledge of DFM Beaufort's collapse

The Complaints Commissioner has labelled the FCA's response to a request for information on collapsed discretionary fund manager Beaufort Securities "not acceptable" and is calling for the disclosure of the watchdog's files to carry out further investigation. Commissioner Anthony Townsend says he will use the files to establish a timescale of the FCA's knowledge of, […]

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Money Marketing

  13 December was the final print edition of Money Marketing for 2018. We will be back with our first issue of the new year on 10 January 2019, but in the meantime we'll still be delivering you great online content over the festive period. We would like to wish all of our readers and […]

SimplyBiz chair Davy says courts should decide large FOS complaints

SimplyBiz chairman Ken Davy has questioned whether staff at the Financial Ombudsman Service would be able to take on larger complaints if the compensation limit at the adjudicator is increased. Responding to a consultation on proposals to increase FOS' compensation limit from £150,000 to £350,000, Davy says he fears that this could reduce access to […]

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]

FCA invites CMCs to register for authorisation

The FCA has opened a register for claim management companies. The CMCs have until end of March to register with the regulator to be able to operate within a temporary period before being fully authorized by the FCA. The FCA has been tasked with overlooking the CMCs, replacing the Claim Management Regulator. Registering requires CMCs to […]

