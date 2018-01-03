Money Marketing

ABI expands non-pensions company membership as Accenture joins

By

peopleThe Association of British Insurers is continuing to bolster its membership outside of traditional life and pensions companies as consultancy Accenture has joined as an associate member of the trade body.

While associate membership is not full membership of the ABI, Accenture can now access the ABI’s data bank, events programme and other industry communications.

Late last year, Hargreaves Lansdown joined the ABI as its first platform member, and the ABI said it wanted to add more platform providers to its roster.

Aegon and Legal & General left the ABI in 2014 and 2015 respectively, sparking fears that the ABI would have to broaden its reach.

Old Mutual Wealth had departed the trade body in 2008, but came back into the fold in 2016.

Accenture insurance practice managing director Fergal Spencer says: “We work with insurers to embrace digital innovation and drive growth in the industry, so we are delighted to become an associate member of the ABI. We look forward to working with ABI and taking part in a broadened discussion of the insurance industry, as well as benefitting from its network and insights to serve our clients.”

