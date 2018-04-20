Money Marketing
ABI chief: Brexit deal is taking too long

By

The director general of the Association of British Insurers has told MPs that a post-Brexit deal is taking too long to form.

Giving evidence to parliament’s committee on exiting the EU yesterday, Huw Evans said that “the thinking about what a future relationship would look like with our European partners is not where it needs to be” and that the government should be exploring options outside of the ideal “mutual market access” scenario for financial services.

Evans is quoted by the Financial Times are saying: “We should not kid ourselves that we are as far forward as we would like to be…That is a discussion we should be having now because…there are some pretty hard-boiled attitudes within the commission in particular.”

Also appearing before the committee, senior regulators called for an “equivalence” model where cross-border trade across the EU could continue in certain sectors.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey described a bespoke deal for financial services as “do-able”, with a framework settled upon ideally before the end of 2018.

UK Finance chief executive Stephen Jones added: “[We need to see] a clear intention to negotiate on financial services…with clear aims for negotiation. If we can see that then we can start as an industry to have confidence that this is something where the outcome is clear and what we are talking about is the detail.”

Simplified advice cover 170714.jpg

FCA updates guidance on ‘basic advice’ under Mifid II

Advisers will not be able to give ‘basic advice’ on stakeholder products that fall under Mifid II and the Insurance Distribution Directive, the FCA has confirmed. Basic advice rules, which date back to 2005 and allow the provision of simpler and lower-cost advice to consumers on a range of stakeholder products using pre-scripted questions, previously […]

The future for alternatives: Can esoteric investments win over advisers?

Adviser attitudes towards alternative investments have changed considerably in recent years, but the market remains divided on how they should be used. What was once seen as a niche market has now become far more prevalent and investors are increasingly looking towards alternative investments as a way of diversifying their portfolios and generating returns in […]

McQuaker-Bill-700x450.jpg

Bill McQuaker: Equities aren’t dangerous; the world is

Trump’s announcements of tariffs on steel and aluminium have led to a much greater focus on the risks posed by his presidency We have had a rollercoaster start to 2018. January saw a rapid rise in global equities before markets succumbed to a technically driven sell-off, recovered a little, and sold off again on the […]

