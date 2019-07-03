Money Marketing
View more on these topics

ABI board chair steps down after Zurich resignation

By

The Association of British Insurers is on the hunt for a new chair after having to terminate Zurich executive Amanda Blanc’s appointment.

Blanc resigned as Zurich Europe, Middle East and Africa and bank distribution chief executive last night, having only been with the business since last September.

In a statement, Zurich applauded Blanc for “driving innovation” throughout the business.

The ABI said that due to its rule that its chair must be a serving chief industry executive, Blanc has had to step down from her role with the trade association as well.

ABI director general Huw Evans says: “Amanda has been an excellent ABI chair over the last year; energetic, committed and focused on the issues that matter the most. I hope she will continue to play a prominent role in the leadership of our industry over the years ahead.”

Recommended

Intrinsic rebrands as Quilter Financial Planning

Network Intrinsic has successful rebranded to Quilter Finanicial Planning, parent company Quilter announced today. Old Mutual Wealth, Intrinsic’s former parent, was rebranded to Quilter in June 2018 after separating from Old Mutual Plc. The rebrand will also see the Caerus network brand replaced with Quilter. Last September, national advice business Old Mutual Private Client Advisers […]
2

FCA under fire for giving banker key role in RBS investigation

The FCA has come under fire from campaigners for handing a key role in its inquiry into the treatment of small businesses by RBS to an investment banker. The Times reports that the FCA feared it did not have sufficient expertise in commercial lending, so decided to appoint an external consultant to its investigation into […]

Dubai

White paper — Dubai International Insights

Jelf Employee Benefits discusses the legislative changes in Dubai, available medical facilities and policy considerations for employers with expatriate workforces in the country. This edition will be of particular interest to global human resource directors, compensation and benefits specialists and mobility managers who have employee populations in Dubai, or are considering operating there in the near future.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Lagarde wins race to run European Central Bank

France’s Christine Lagarde will take over at the top of the European Central Bank after a marathon summit of EU leaders. The bloc nominated Lagarde after three days of summit and early rejections of suggested appointments by both the socialist and green groups in Strasbourg’s assembly. Lagarde was the first woman to become France’s finance […]
1

Should taxpayers be funding pension compensation bills?

The tax rules for compensation payments are inconsistent and, in the context of pensions, fundamentally flawed. Without change, there is a risk they will be exploited by claims management companies, and ordinary taxpayers will be left to pick up the tab. For Isas, a compensation payment for an investment can be made to the account […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com