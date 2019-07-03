ABI board chair steps down after Zurich resignation

The Association of British Insurers is on the hunt for a new chair after having to terminate Zurich executive Amanda Blanc’s appointment.

Blanc resigned as Zurich Europe, Middle East and Africa and bank distribution chief executive last night, having only been with the business since last September.

In a statement, Zurich applauded Blanc for “driving innovation” throughout the business.

The ABI said that due to its rule that its chair must be a serving chief industry executive, Blanc has had to step down from her role with the trade association as well.

ABI director general Huw Evans says: “Amanda has been an excellent ABI chair over the last year; energetic, committed and focused on the issues that matter the most. I hope she will continue to play a prominent role in the leadership of our industry over the years ahead.”