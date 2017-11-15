Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aberdeen Standard taps into e-commerce with investment trust

By

A new investment trust from Aberdeen Standard Investments will invest in warehouses and distribution centres to tap into the growth of e-commerce and online retailing.

The Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income investment trust will aim for a 5.5 per cent yield and total return of 7.5 per cent annually. Evert Castelein will manage the investment trust from Amsterdam with support from assistant fund managers Ross Braithwaite and Attila Molnar.

It will launch next month.

The investment trust will exploit the supply-demand imbalance in the sector, says global head of real estate investment research Andrew Allen. Within 12 months it aims to have fully invested the £250m it is seeking to raise on the London Stock Exchange.

“The European logistics market is already sizable but developing fast as e-commerce expands over the next three years, outpacing the UK and creating demand for new large distribution warehouses across the region.

“At the same time, as population growth rates rise in key European cities, competition for land intensifies – prompting a ‘race for space’, particularly for ‘last mile’ delivery on the outskirts of towns and cities.”

Warehouse and distribution centre occupiers typically sign long-term continuous leases, which are inflation linked.

Major players such as Amazon, and couriers like DHL and Fedex, will change the way goods are manufactured, sold and distributed, Allen says. Europe will also benefit from progress in global trade, he says.

The investment trust will use “modest” leverage, says Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The asset manager already manages 144 logistics properties with a total value of €2.6bn across 10 European countries.

Recommended

Warning-Sign-Yield-Slow-Stop-Danger-700x450.jpg

Sipp provider suspended from trading on AIM

STM Group, the company that owns Sipp provider London & Colonial, has been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. In a market update today, STM said it was suspended from trading this morning until a further announcement from the company. STM operates in countries including the UK, Jersey, Gibraltar, Malta and […]

Friends Life pays out after pension transfer error

Friends Life has compensated a man after he lost money following a pension transfer that was not properly carried out. The customer, called Mr Y in The Pensions Ombudsman decision, wanted his plan – worth £1,622.77 at the time, transferred to another account he held with Friends Life. However, only £396.83 was transferred and the […]

Will advisers be able to afford research after Mifid II?

Advisers are rethinking their approach to fund research as analysts begin to set their prices ahead of looming Mifid II regulations. Competition is heating up among brokers on how much they can charge investment managers and advisers for their services as new European rules split fees for research and trading costs. The change has led […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire - Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment