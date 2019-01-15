Aberdeen Standard takes $13m stake in Singapore Life

Aberdeen Standard Investments has taken a $13m (£10m) stake in Singapore-based life insurer Singapore Life.

The minority equity investment adds to ASI’s previous responsibility for managing fiduciary assets on behalf of Singapore Life, which its describes as a “digitally-focused, next-generation life insurance company”.

ASI’s investment is hoping to capitalise on first-mover advantage for Singapore Life, which was the state’s first fully digital insurer, as it looking to scale its platform to become a leading player across South East Asia.

ASI co-chief executive Martin Gilbert says: “As the asset management and insurance industries are in the midst of a digital transformation, technology innovation will become a key differentiator.

“Singapore Life exemplifies an innovator in providing customers with better financial solutions through advanced technology – this is a truly exciting opportunity for us to expand our strategic relationship with such a fast-growing digital life insurance provider and be part of its growth journey.”

Asia Pacific head Hugh Young says the stake is a long-term investment for ASI as it looks to take its asset management services to more clients in the region.