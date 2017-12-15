Money Marketing

Aberdeen Standard outflows continue but platform and pensions bounce back

By

Trolley-Keyboard-Supermarket-Online-Shopping-Platform.jpgStandard Life Aberdeen’s investment arm has seen outflows continue, latest results show, but the newly merged investment giant has benefited from an uplift from its pensions and platforms businesses.

For the nine months to September, Aberdeen Standard Investments assets under management dropped from £580.6bn to £569.7bn, with company noting that market conditions “remain challenging.”

This was offset by an extra £10bn in AUA for Standard Life Pensions and Savings, however, which reached £182.3bn.

Net inflows into Standard Life Pensions and Savings “growth channels” also increased by £1.8bn, while net inflows of more than £5bn took combined assets across the Wrap and Elevate platforms past £50bn. While significantly smaller at £4bn, Aberdeen-owned Parmenion’s flows also amounted to £1bn.

Co-chief execitives Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch say: “While the combined business has experienced net outflows, these were in line with our expectations given the asset classes affected and the structural outflows from our lower margin mature books. Nevertheless the momentum in our business is good…We continue to innovate, launching new funds with strong backing from clients and winning new mandates across a wide range of investment strategies.”

Bell-Andy-2017-CUT

AJ Bell reports 25% boost to AUA

AJ Bell saw assets under administration increase by 25 per cent to £39.8bn in 2017 for the 12 months ending 30 September 2017. In 2016 AUA was £31.8bn. The business also reported a 29 per cent increase in profit before tax to £21.7m (2016: £16.8m). AJ Bell says the increase in AUA was largely driven […]

Scotland-Flag-700x450.jpg
1

Pensions tax relief warnings as Scotland confirms income band changes

Scotland has introduced a new set of income tax bands, but pensions experts warn that the changes could cause issues with pension tax relief calculations. In the Scottish Budget today, the Government announced a new starter rate of 19p and then a 21p rate for those earning over £24,000. The higher rate of tax is […]

