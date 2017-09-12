Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aberdeen Standard Investments to pay for research as group touts benefits of scale

By

Aberdeen Standard Investments is the latest asset manager to announce it will absorb all research costs from the start of next year, which it deems one of the “scale benefits” of the recent mega merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life.

Numerous asset managers have now said they will pay for research rather than pass costs on to clients when the new Mifid II rules take effect at the start of next year, with Allianz Global Investors, T. Rowe Price and JO Hambro Capital Management among the recent groups to join the ranks.

Aberdeen Standard Investments says the decision follows a “comprehensive review” and “demonstrates one of the immediate scale benefits from the merger by applying the highest standards towards research for the benefit of all our clients across the globe”.

“External research is an important and valuable input to our exceptional in-house research capabilities and we remain committed to our portfolio management teams’ ability to maximise active research insights across regions and asset classes for the benefit of all clients,” the group said in a statement.

“Aberdeen Standard Investments looks forward to contributing to the dialogue among our peers, clients, research providers and regulators to facilitate greater transparency in this area.”

Recommended

Aberdeen Standard Investments manager warns against Brexit ‘obsession’

Aberdeen Standard Investments fund manager Harry Nimmo has warned investors against becoming obsessed with Brexit as his UK smaller companies investment trust delivers share price returns of 38.9 per cent. Since the UK’s vote to leave the European Union, Nimmo has slanted the portfolio “significantly” towards companies with international operations with 55 per cent of […]

Technology-Microchip-Tech-Computer-700x450.jpg

Aviva outlines adviser training plans for new platform

Aviva expects to move to its new advised platform by the end of November, with training for advisers to start around two months before. Aviva announced it was switching the technology behind its advised platform to FNZ from Bravura in April last year. Initially, the provider expected the replatforming to complete in the first half […]

1

Govt: No legislation needed for ‘advice’ vs ‘guidance’

A leaked memo has set out why the Government does not think the terms “advice” and “guidance” need to be set out in forthcoming legislation. Last week, the House of Lords debated the bill that will introduce a new public financial guidance body to merge existing services The Money Advice Service, The Pensions Advisory Service […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment