Aberdeen Standard Investments to pay for research as group touts benefits of scale

Aberdeen Standard Investments is the latest asset manager to announce it will absorb all research costs from the start of next year, which it deems one of the “scale benefits” of the recent mega merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life.

Numerous asset managers have now said they will pay for research rather than pass costs on to clients when the new Mifid II rules take effect at the start of next year, with Allianz Global Investors, T. Rowe Price and JO Hambro Capital Management among the recent groups to join the ranks.

Aberdeen Standard Investments says the decision follows a “comprehensive review” and “demonstrates one of the immediate scale benefits from the merger by applying the highest standards towards research for the benefit of all our clients across the globe”.

“External research is an important and valuable input to our exceptional in-house research capabilities and we remain committed to our portfolio management teams’ ability to maximise active research insights across regions and asset classes for the benefit of all clients,” the group said in a statement.

“Aberdeen Standard Investments looks forward to contributing to the dialogue among our peers, clients, research providers and regulators to facilitate greater transparency in this area.”