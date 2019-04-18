Money Marketing
A valuation focus that has outperformed in the current environment… how?

Peter Rutter, Head of Equities, offers an insight into our global equity process in our latest webinar. Peter highlights the team’s differentiated stock picking approach which is supported by the Life Cycle model. He takes listeners on a journey through the different stages of the life of a company, and shares how the team manage their analysis of stocks in each category, with the aim of adding alpha across all stages of the Life Cycle. He brings the story to life by sharing a deep-dive analysis of three real world stock examples before answering questions on how the team’s process helps them to avoid value traps and why he believes their sell discipline gives them a competitive edge.

Read the article here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Peter Rutter

Head of Equities

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.9 billion of assets (as at 31.12.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.
Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

