A valuation focus that has outperformed in the current environment… how?

Peter Rutter, Head of Equities, offers an insight into our global equity process in our latest webinar. Peter highlights the team’s differentiated stock picking approach which is supported by the Life Cycle model. He takes listeners on a journey through the different stages of the life of a company, and shares how the team manage their analysis of stocks in each category, with the aim of adding alpha across all stages of the Life Cycle. He brings the story to life by sharing a deep-dive analysis of three real world stock examples before answering questions on how the team’s process helps them to avoid value traps and why he believes their sell discipline gives them a competitive edge.

Peter Rutter

Head of Equities

