Tenet woos bank and provider advisers with ready-made package

Tenet is looking to attract advisers from providers and banks with a new ‘business in a box’ solution.

The network is vying for business from advisers who want to pursue the self-employed route in the simplest fashion.

For example, the network will help the adviser set up their own limited company and provide loans for the period where joining advisers may not be paid by their former employer. Assuming advisers may join without a client base, Tenet will also set up pre-arranged seminars and provide paraplanning and administrative support.

Although the proposition will be restricted, Tenet says there will be no provider bias with 20 providers to choose from. Joining advisers will use the new white-labelled Tenet platform with Hubwise.

Speaking to Money Marketing, group risk and regulatory director Caroline Bradley says: “We thought if you were working for a bank or product provider, what do you need to start your own business? This is everything we thought of, but if there are gaps we can add those as we go along.”

The business-in-a-box option will be available to all existing Tenet members, including those who are currently running an independent business but may want to set up a separate restricted business to segment their client bank.