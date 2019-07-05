7IM sustainable fund hits £100m AUM

Seven Investment Management’s sustainable balance fund has reached £100m in assets today as London marks it first Climate Action Week.

Launched in February 2007, the fund, run by the 7IM investment team, has returned 67.7 per cent since inception, according to the company.

It is an actively managed fund with a balanced risk profile, invested in a range of global equities, bonds, funds and alternative investments within an environmental, social and governance framework.

7IM said the fund is screened to include investments which exhibit ethical conduct and exclude those which are “materially involved in ethically unacceptable conduct”.

Senior investment manager Camilla Ritchie says: “Sustainable and ESG investing has come a long way in the past few years and we have witnessed a dramatic rise in demand for these strategies in the UK in recent months. As such, ESG investing has moved from being seen as a niche approach to investing and into the mainstream. This is underlined by the £100m milestone we have just achieved in the 7IM sustainable balance fund.

“With the introduction of initiatives like London Climate Change Week and as attitudes towards environmental issues continue to evolve, we expect flows into ESG-focused strategies to continue to rise.”

The FCA recently approved the appointment of former Barclays managing director Dean Proctor as chief executive of 7IM.

Proctor replaces Tom Sheridan who announced his departure from the firm in March after 17 years.