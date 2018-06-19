Money Marketing
7IM sees assets jump in ‘solid’ year

By

Seven Investment Management saw its assets under management rise 14 per cent to £12.4bn in 2017.

The firm says profits were £19.4m, up 4 per cent on the previous year.

7IM platform assets under management grew 19 per cent during 2017 to £7.7bn

7IM chief executive Tom Sheridan says 2017 was a “solid” year for the business.

Sheridan says: “Our emphasis on excellent service and great technology continues to drive many of our enhancements and we have been investing heavily in these areas. Caledonia Investments, our shareholder since 2015, continues to provide considerable resources and long-term support.

He adds: “We know our market and have a service and proposition that resonates with them. With a global, actively managed, multi asset approach using both passive and active strategies, and with the flexibility to manage currency risk, we have a distinctive proposition.”

Last month, 7IM announced it has become a pension provider with the launch of a Sipp on its platform.

