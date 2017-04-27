7IM launches managed investment service

Seven Investment Management has launched a cheaper investment service for advisers who do not want to use 7IM’s full discretionary service.

Advisers that want to use 7IM without the DFM meeting with the client will pay 5 basis points less then the current DFM service which charges 1.25 per cent.

7IM charges include underlying active and passive funds expenses, such as VAT, custody charges, annual management charges and ongoing charges figueres.

Head of business development Robert Poulten says:“Many advisers tell us they want to access 7IM’s strategies but with full control of their client relationships, whilst maintaining ongoing responsibility for suitability.

“This new service allows advisers to do that: drawing on 7IM’s experience, expertise and resources to tailor bespoke investment proposals, and with support on tax allowance optimisation, and ongoing due diligence.”