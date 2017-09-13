Money Marketing

View more on these topics

7IM cuts charges on Unconstrained fund after adviser feedback

By

Seven Investment Management is renaming its Unconstrained fund and lowering the annual management charge in response to adviser feedback.

From 6 November the fund will be called the 7IM Real Return fund and the AMC will drop from 1 per cent to 0.75 per cent “to be more competitive with other real return products”. As such the ongoing charges figure will fall from 1.26 per cent to 0.94 per cent.

Tom Sheridan, CEO at 7IM, says conversations with advisers highlighted that using ‘unconstrained’ in the fund’s name inferred it was a higher risk product than is actually the case.

“We are renaming the fund so that the name more closely resembles what it does,” Sheridan says. “However we are not changing the workings of the fund.”

Managed by 7IM’s asset allocation team, the £63m fund targets real growth over the medium to long term with a total return that outpaces UK inflation by 2 per cent over a rolling three-year period. The managers have the remit to invest across all asset classes.

Over one year the fund has returned 7.3 per cent compared to the 3.9 per cent average of the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector, FE data shows.

The fund’s largest holding is Source Physical Gold at 6.9 per cent. Last month the firm said its portfolios had taken gold exposure to their highest level due to concerns surrounding a “sea of negatives”, particularly around geopolitical risk, that it expects the market to overreact to.

Recommended

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
1

Baillie Gifford cuts management fees on 20 funds

Baillie Gifford has slashed annual management charges by up to 10 basis points across its UK Oeics and Irish Ucits funds. Key changes include the Baillie Gifford European fund, reduced from 0.65 per cent to 0.55 per cent, and the Baillie Gifford Japanese fund down from 0.65 per cent to 0.60 per cent. The asset […]

Bitcoin-700x450.jpg

FCA warns on cryptocurrency fundraising as Bitcoin soars

The FCA has warned that investors in a cryptocurrency fundraising mechanism should be prepared to lose their entire stake as Bitcoin trades at record highs, almost quintupling year to date. Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) raise money for a specific project or company through the issue of a physical coin in exchange for a cryptocurrency, such […]

DB transfer suspensions: Where are they now?

After a raft of firms have been forced to suspend defined benefit transfer business, advisers are still little clearer over when services will resume. Demand for DB transfers is still running high, but finding enough support for the workload has become problematic with a number of firms either having permissions suspended or voluntarily agreeing to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Compliance tip: How to deal with clients who move abroad

We all have clients we have dealt with for many years; those who trust us and value the advice they receive. But what happens when these clients decide to move abroad and want you to continue advising them on their financial arrangements? This is an area that is not straight forward. There are a number […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment