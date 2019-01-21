Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Matt Timmins: Too few demonstrate competency beyond CPD

By

Timmins-Matt-SimplyBiz-2015The CII’s new reassessment exam has increased focus on how advisers maintain competency, yet just 57 per cent follow a process

Each month, our New Model Business Academy surveys its members on hot topics. With the recent introduction of a reassessment exam from the Chartered Insurance Institute and FCA, last month we looked at the way in which advisers demonstrate their competency.

As you know, there is a difference between continued professional development and demonstrating competency. Since the introduction of the RDR, 35 hours of CPD must be completed each year by retail investment advisers to ensure they have the knowledge and skills necessary to keep up with a changing market. This enables them to apply for their Statement of Professional Standing each year, which allows them to continue giving advice.

Compliance tip: Preparing for compulsory reassessments

In terms of demonstrating competency, the FCA handbook’s TC 2.1.12 maintaining competence says: “A firm must review on a regular and frequent basis employees’ competence and take appropriate action to ensure they remain competent for their role.”

In addition to this, the regulator recently commented that “not all firms test their advisers’ knowledge yearly as part of their SPS, with many never retesting”, and “we believe advisers having a good level of knowledge is the foundation to giving sound advice. This is particularly the case with the more technical aspects of advice. The objective of the re-evaluation is to identify areas of strength and weakness in technical knowledge and its application that underpins suitable advice”.

As with everything in the handbook, this is open to interpretation by individual firms, networks and service providers. There are many ways in which a firm may wish to meet the regulator’s requirements, including, but not limited to:

  • Online or offline product-based testing
  • Online or offline diploma exam-based testing
  • New reassessment exams from professional bodies like the CII or LIBF
  • Other in-house training and testing exercises.

As all advisers must be Diploma Level 4 qualified, it stands to reason that competency is measured against this same level each year.

The CII has commented that its new reassessment exam “will provide firms with the ability to independently assess their advisers’ knowledge and development needs against the industry standard. This is part of a firm’s obligations to ensure advisers are and remain competent”.

Narrowing the options
However, it is clear not all advisers or firms follow the same process to test competency as there are so many options available to them.

In response to our question to members asking “Do you have a process through which you are able to demonstrate your competency and technical knowledge beyond CPD?”, just 57 per cent said yes.

Is the new adviser re-evaluation test fit for purpose?

For those who said yes, this was delivered by their service provider in the form of annual testing and role plays, or they used an online testing system. Some members also said that their way of demonstrating competency was via new exams, through professional bodies at either diploma or higher level.

A lot of those who responded no remarked that this was either because they did not know they needed to as they track their CPD, while others said they refused to do so as CPD should be sufficient.

Some requested clear guidance as to what they should test on, how and how often. Others said the CII’s new exam was “another way for it to make money out of us”.

A couple of smaller firms said they did not have the resource to provide this service for themselves without in-house compliance staff, although there are testing systems available which come at a small cost.

A lot commented upon their reluctance to introduce a process, as they felt they already had “enough to worry about”.

Overall, it was clear that those who did not have a process might need some help in establishing one and accessing a service that could help them. That said, the result as a whole was positive with the majority of our audience having a process in place.

Matt Timmins is joint managing director of The SimplyBiz Group

Recommended

Nick Train: ‘Today’s politics are horrible’

Star manager Nick Train has described much of the current global political climate as “horrible”, but has sounded an optimistic note about the prospects for equity investors in 2019 on the back of heightened corporate activity. In the January update for the flagship Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Train writes that while equities took a beating […]

Ros Altmann
4

Ros Altmann: Govt bodies must promote value of advice

A vital element of the new Single Financial Guidance Body’s role should be helping the public understand the difference between free, impartial guidance and expert, impartial advice, so consumers recognise the value added by professional financial advisers. The new body merges three old consumer organisations: Pension Wise, the Money Advice Service and The Pensions Advisory Service. […]

RBS looks to cut govt holding in £1.4bn share buyback

Royal Bank of Scotland is lining up a cut to the government’s stake in the bank by buying up to £1.4bn worth of shares from the Treasury. The government currently holds a just over 62 per cent stake in the bank. The Guardian reports that RBS is seeking shareholder approval to buy up to a […]

Collapsed wealth manager’s Sipp book sold for £820k

Collapsed wealth manager Greyfriars Asset Management sold its Sipp and SSAS administration business  to Hartley Pensions for £820,000 an update on Companies House shows. Money Marketing previously discovered Hartley took on 1600 Sipps, 160 SSAS and almost £500m assets under management onto its books for an undisclosed sum, with fresh documents now revealing the value […]

The curse of long-term cash

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management, reveals why clients should be seriously concerned when short-term holdings of cash turn into a long-term investment. There is nothing wrong with holding wealth in the form of cash on a short-term basis. For many people capital stability is important and access to ready cash […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Transact sees funds dip in fourth quarter

A volatile market in the fourth quarter of last year saw platform Transact’s funds under direction dip by 4.4 per cent to £32bn, latest results show. An update from parent Integrafin this morning sounds a positive note, however, that funds fell by less than major indices like the FTSE All Share and MSCI World, which […]
1

Five minutes with…Helm Godfrey’s Danby Bloch

Ahead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, this April, Helm Godfrey chairman Danby Bloch looks at getting graduates into advice and making adviser the ‘go-to gurus’ of finance What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession? There’s no quick fix, but there are lots of […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ted Shaw 21st January 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Simply Biz ought to take care of their own Biz before publicly denigrating the very people that keep them in Biz. Too much Mourinho and Sarri for my liking.

    Perhaps Simply Biz would like to give all of their staff who drive, tine off to re-sit their driving test and, if not already taken, take the theory test?

    Perhaps PP, D of E, could drive them there?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com