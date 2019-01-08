Money Marketing
Buxton steps down as Merian chief

By

Richard Buxton has decided to step down from the role of chief executive of Merian Global Investors. Mark Gregory will replace him, subject regulatory approval.

Buxton will remain as head of UK equities and manager of the Merian UK Alpha fund.

He will step down from the business’s executive committee after a handover of responsibilities, but will continue to be involved in the firm’s development via his position on its board.

Gregory joined the firm’s board in October 2018 as independent non-executive director and his experience includes 19 years at Legal & General Group plc, with the last four years as its chief financial officer.

Buxton’s trust raises £100m in IPO

Supported by the executive committee, board and shareholders, Gregory will remain on the board while being responsible for driving the growth of Merian Global Investors, ensuring it remains “focused on delivering positive client outcomes and excellent service”.

Buxton says: “2018 was a momentous year for Merian Global Investors. With the management buyout and rebranding complete, I believe this is the appropriate time for me to hand over the CEO role. I am completely committed to the business and I will continue to be involved in its development, in my role on the board. Having known Mark for many years, I am absolutely convinced that he is the right person to take the business forward.

“My passion for investment is as strong as ever and I think there are some great opportunities in UK equities today. I will continue to seek undervalued and attractive businesses, while actively working with firms to improve corporate governance. I look forward to delivering long-term returns for our clients for many years to come.”

Gregory adds: “Together with the talented executive committee, I am dedicated to delivering the business’s ambitious growth plans, while maintaining the special culture cultivated under Richard’s leadership.”

