Standard Life Aberdeen managers up stake in Liontrust

Funds run by Standard Life Aberdeen have increased their stake in Liontrust Asset Management, according to a stock exchange notice this morning.

SLA now holds 5.01 per cent of Liontrust through their funds and institutional mandates, up from 4.84 per cent.

The shares were purchased through a range of UK equity funds managed by Standard Life Aberdeen, which were previously run by Standard Life Investments and Aberdeen Asset Management before the firms’ merger, as well as Ignis Asset Management, which was acquired by Standard Life Investments for £390m in March 2014.

Alliance Trust banks £21m from sale of Liontrust shares

Liontrust saw assets under management grow by almost £2bn to hit £12bn in six months to 30 September.

Last year, Alliance Trust sold £21m-worth of its own Liontrust holdings in January.

