Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Neptune to merge income fund into better performing peer

By

Neptune Investment Management has announced that it will merge its Quarterly Income Fund into its Income fund.

The merger comes into effect on 1st April this year.

The move follows an underwhelming performance of the Quarterly Income fund.

The Quarterly Income fund has returned 4.4 per cent over three years compared to the 8.2 per cent returned on average by funds in the Investment Association’s UK Equity Income sector, and 15.5 per cent over five years compared to 18.6 per cent sector average – making it a third quartile fund.

Neptune’s Income Fund, on the other hand, has returned 23.6 per cent over three years compared to 8.2 per cent average and 34 per cent compared to 18.6 per cent sector average over five years, making it first quartile.

Neptune chief takes aim at Woodford and fellow income managers

The firm says the decision follows clients’ requests to merge the funds.

Neptune chief executive and manager of both funds Robin Geffen says: “The Quarterly Income Fund was originally launched as a unit trust over 14 years ago.

“However, we have taken the decision to merge this fund in to the Income Fund. Not only will this be cheaper for clients but will also provide our Income Fund investors with a quarterly as opposed to half-yearly dividend.

“The Neptune Income Fund has outperformed its peer group over the long and short term and we are confident that this merger will drive additional returns for investors.”

Recommended

SimplyBiz chair Davy says courts should decide large FOS complaints

SimplyBiz chairman Ken Davy has questioned whether staff at the Financial Ombudsman Service would be able to take on larger complaints if the compensation limit at the adjudicator is increased. Responding to a consultation on proposals to increase FOS’ compensation limit from £150,000 to £350,000, Davy says he fears that this could reduce access to […]
5

Knighthood for Charles Stanley’s Redwood in New Year’s Honours

Charles Stanley investment committee chair and MP John Redwood has been knighted in the New Year’s Honours list among a number of notable figures from the world of finance. The Brexiteer MP was given a knighthood for political and public service. Redwood is paid £49,500 a quarter for his 75 hours of work in his […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
101

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Investment

Monitoring your managers and the importance of mandates

The Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), Manager Oversight team has created a rigorous set of procedures to underpin the ongoing monitoring and management of the various underlying investments within the PruFund proposition. Adrian Gaspar explores. The primary role of the team is to ensure the continued suitability of underlying managers. They also assess whether the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Low angle view of the main facades of the Bank of England and London Stock Exchange and the London Troops memorial at Bank Junction in the City of London. London.

Treasury appoints ex-Virgin Money chief to Bank of England committee

Former Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been appointed to serve on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. Gadhia replaces vice-chair of media company RTL Group  Martin Taylor and starts her role in time for the committee’s second quarter round of meetings this year. She will serve on the committee with current Banking […]

House sales dropped in over half of markets in 2018

Transactions fell in 241 of 374 local authority areas in 2018, with the average drop in sales across England and Wales recorded at 4.9 per cent, according to Project Etopia. Only 133 local authority areas saw an increase in the number of homes sold, with the calculated rise being 3.5 per cent for the first […]

Okell-Kevin-Altus-2013

Altus: Why pensions tax arrangements are still too taxing

According to HM Revenue & Customs, tax doesn’t have to be taxing. But try telling that to anyone who has retired recently and taken advantage of their new pension freedoms. Retirement used to be simple. On your 65th birthday you cleared your desk, thanked your boss for the carriage clock and went home to await […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com