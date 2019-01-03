Money Marketing
Risk-averse Brits need advisers to get them investing

By

Only six per cent of British savers are risk-takers when it comes to their investments, new research from Aegon has found.

The majority, 56 per cent, said that their risk appetite is either low or zero, and they prefer minimal potential losses with modest gains.

Most British savers surveyed preferred cash over equities.

These attitudes can hurt overly-cautious investors, however, as they can see their savings stagnate.

The most common reason behind this attitude to risk is a fear of making a wrong investment decision, which was cited by 26 per cent of savers.

Twelve per cent of British savers said they are more cautions now that they were 10 years ago – 31 per cent of them due to nervousness about the  overall state of the global economy and 24 per cent due to concerns that there will be another financial crash.

Another 19 per cent were put off by financial losses in the past.

Nic Cicutti: Why remote risk profiling won’t cut it

Aegon concludes that the survey’s results showed “poor understanding of investments and lack of confidence” among investors and called for investment advice that would encourage them to take measured risks.

Fourteen per cent of surveyed savers said they would be open to taking a greater investment risk with the knowledge that higher returns required more risk.

Aegon investment director Nick Dixon says: “Regardless of the current turbulent political and investment landscape, failing to take measured risk is not prudent.

“Over the long term, reckless caution is the biggest risk of all. Our research shows that the majority of UK consumers are exposing their money to stagnation and putting their assets at risk of falling well below the rate of inflation.

“This highlights the great value of good financial advice, which can build savers’ confidence and improve their understanding of risk to inform the right long-term investment decisions.

“With careful analysis, both adviser portfolios and multi-asset funds can be constructed to meet specific risk and return objectives.”

Low angle view of the main facades of the Bank of England and London Stock Exchange and the London Troops memorial at Bank Junction in the City of London. London.

Treasury appoints ex-Virgin Money chief to Bank of England committee

Former Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been appointed to serve on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. Gadhia replaces vice-chair of media company RTL Group  Martin Taylor and starts her role in time for the committee’s second quarter round of meetings this year. She will serve on the committee with current Banking […]

House sales dropped in over half of markets in 2018

Transactions fell in 241 of 374 local authority areas in 2018, with the average drop in sales across England and Wales recorded at 4.9 per cent, according to Project Etopia. Only 133 local authority areas saw an increase in the number of homes sold, with the calculated rise being 3.5 per cent for the first […]

Okell-Kevin-Altus-2013

Altus: Why pensions tax arrangements are still too taxing

According to HM Revenue & Customs, tax doesn’t have to be taxing. But try telling that to anyone who has retired recently and taken advantage of their new pension freedoms. Retirement used to be simple. On your 65th birthday you cleared your desk, thanked your boss for the carriage clock and went home to await […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 3rd January 2019 at 11:29 am

    Personally I wouldn’t risk advising anyone to invest with Aegon.

  2. Harry Katz 3rd January 2019 at 11:46 am

    Oh sure; dragoon a zero risk tolerance investor into investing and just wait for the complaints to roll in.

    Providers are at it – as always. Setting up the balls for advisers to fire and when the effluent hits the ventilator they can stand back un-besmirched.

  3. Steve D 3rd January 2019 at 1:22 pm

    Risk averse investors should be left to their own instincts, they will bring nothing but pain to your door if their savings fall in value and good luck with proving it wasn’t your fault, for encouraging them to change direction.

    Let’s also remember that savings interest is not the only source of people’s wealth in and outside of retirement.

