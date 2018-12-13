Brewin Dolphin acquires Hampshire IFA to head new office

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has acquired a Hampshire-based IFA firm Allwin Tax Planners and Portfolio Managers to join its recently opened Winchester office for an undisclosed sum.

Allwin’s team, comprising of two planners and support staff, will move to Brewin’s Winchester office upon the deal’s completion in 2019.

Allwin co-director David de Kretser wrote it a letter to his existing clients that he and co-director Derek Langton will continue to serve their customers from the Brewin offices in Winchester, which are some 20 miles away from their current Basingstoke base.

In the letter, David de Kretser said: “In future, you will benefit from the broader support and resources of Brewin including the insight of their in-house research team.”

Brewin opened its office in Sunley House, Jewry Street, Winchester earlier this month, after relocating its Bournemouth office there to strengthen its presence in South of England.

De Krester will now become the head of the Winchester office.

Robert Carroll, who had previously headed Brewin Dolphin’s Bournemouth office joined the Southampton-based investment management firm Raymond James Investment Services in October as a chartered wealth manager, according to his Linkedin profile.

Brewin Edinburgh regional director Jonathan Tweedie says: “We are delighted to welcome David and his team to Brewin and to announce David as head of our new Winchester office.

“We’re seeing an increasing need for trusted and expert advisers to take the strain from those who need help with their finances in these uncertain times.

“We serve the financial needs of our local clients, with the strength and influence of the Brewin Dolphin name behind us.”

Brewin Dolphin has 30 offices across the UK, Jersey and Dublin.