Quilter acquires three more advice firms

Quilter Private Client Advisers has acquired another three financial planning firms as it continues to expand.

Eastgate Financial Management, Holdaway Johnson, and Clive C Aitkenhead Financial Consultant, based in Cheltenham, Surrey and Blackburn respectively, will all join the Quilter advice business formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers.

David Irving, Charles Holdaway, and Clive Aitkenhead, the respective owners of the firms, will each retire after helping with the transition of the businesses.

Quilter PCA has acquired 11 firms in total this year so far. Quilter is also the parent company of advice network Intrinsic.

Quilter PCA strategy and acquisitions director Dominic Rose says that “increasing numbers” of firms are approaching the company directly.

Rose says: “We expect to complete on further acquisitions before the end of the year.”

Aitkenhead says that after considering the sale of his business for two years, he chose Quilter PCA because of “shared belief in focus on long-term client relationships”.

Aitkenhead says: “They are well resourced to ensure the clients will be in good hands long into the future.”

Clients of Cheltenham-based Eastgate will be serviced from Quilter Private Client Advisers’ Birmingham office.

Holdaway Johnson, based in Surrey, will be aligned to the London office.

Clients of Blackburn-based firm Aitkenhead will now be serviced by Quilter PCA’s Chester office.