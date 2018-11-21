Money Marketing
ABI and Nest team up to lobby govt on pension dashboard

By

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpgThe Association of British Insurers and National Employment Savings Trust have joined forces to put pressure on the government to advance the pension dashboard project.

ABI and Nest have formed a “formal partnership” on “shared strategies goals”. The new partners had consulted before on issues, that concerned them both.

The two partners will work on issues, where their policy directions are intervened  – such as a shared policy goal.

Nest trials sidecar savings concept

The new partners have not set up any concrete plans, but hope that teaming up will amplify their voice.

In the case of pension dashboards, the companies say their shared goal is strengthening numbers and keeping pressure on the government.

ABI says the partnership is similar to the one it has with flood reinsurance scheme FloodRe.

Commenting on the partnership, Nest’s director of strategy Zoe Alexander, says: “We’ve worked closely with the ABI and their members for a number of years. Now we are formalising our partnership in a way that will open up new opportunities for us.”

Recommended

FNZ provides blockchain tech for impact investing platform

Platform technology provider FNZ has supplied the blockchain system powering The Big Issue’s new impact investment platform. The Big Exchange platform will offer funds from fund managers, including Aberdeen Standard Investments Columbia Threadneedle, Alliance Bernstein and Alquity. Big Issue Invest says the platform will bring social and environmental funds direct to retail consumer for the first […]
5

Chris Gilchrist: The property dream is over

The British have an obsession with residential property shared by few other Europeans. In many places on the continent, you rent city centre flats until you retire, when you buy or build a home in the country. Europeans devote around 15 per cent of spendable income to housing compared with a typical 30 per cent […]
5

Pensions minister: Simple statements are long overdue

Making pensions simple for everyone to understand is one of my key missions as a minister. Simple, two-page, standardised pension statements, the pensions dashboard for online access to pensions information, an industry provided mid-life MOT are clearly the way forward. Traditionally, pensions are complex. We want to change this. If something is impenetrable, people shy […]

