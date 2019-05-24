Money Marketing
Theresa May resigns as PM over Brexit chaos

By

Theresa May says she will step down as prime minister on Friday 7 June as pressure from the Conservative party  for her to step aside finally felled her embattled premiership.

She made the announcement after a meeting with MP Graham Brady who is chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee.

This dramatic announcement caps a weeks of high political drama where May saw her already limited authority erode each day of the week that passed.

On Tuesday May made a last ditch attempt to get her much criticised Brexit deal through parliament by offering a new 10-point deal to win the backing of MPs.

But a Cabinet meeting on the same day demonstrated considerable opposition from some ministers to her plan.

It is also failed to win over the support of enough other Tory backbenchers or lawmakers from other parties.

On Wednesday MP Andrea Leadsom resigned as leader of the House of Commons the day before the Tories headed into Thursday’s European election.

This was an election the UK was never meant to have had and where Nigel Farage’s recently created Brexit Party was beating all rivals in the opinion polls.

This series of events culminated in May’s resignation this morning that will now lead to a leadership contest in the near future.

Reacting to the news, Hermes Investment Management senior economist Silvia Dall’Angelo says: “Theresa May’s premiership has reached the end of the road, following almost three years of trying to recompose a deeply divided country.

“Over this bumpy time she came to acknowledge the harsh realities of Brexit, its contradictions and the trade-offs it implies. Eventually the only consensus she attained was against the deal she had agreed with the EU, a compromise that failed to satisfy Brexiteers and Remainers alike.

“Looking ahead, a new leader is unlikely to bring the country closer to a solution for the Brexit dilemma. For a start, the parliamentary arithmetic would not change: while there is a majority against a no-deal Brexit, there is no agreement on the way forward. “

1

The Wells Street Journal: Note vote and Brexit jokes

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services The £50 note vote The Bank of England has invited the public to vote on which popular figure should appear on its new £50 note. There are six weeks to nominate a historical character “who has contributed to science and influenced UK […]

Why your clients need some tough love

In any relationship that matters, professional or personal, you should be upfront with someone if you think they’re making a decision or doing something they might later regret. Being honest with someone and having their best interests at heart, however hard the message, is key to building trust in any relationship. So how does this […]

  1. Simon Hall 24th May 2019 at 11:49 am

    Let’s pray we don’t get Boris instead?

  2. Julian Stevens 24th May 2019 at 12:43 pm

    I feel sorry for her. She was handed a chalice poisoned by Cameron (who should never have made the referendum a vote of confidence or not in him and certainly shouldn’t have stepped down when the result wasn’t what he wanted).

    Frankly, I don’t think anyone else could have done any better and I doubt that her successor will either. Parliament and indeed the Conservative party itself are simply too divided.

    Which will be worse? Non deal or BRINO, because I really don’t think there’s any realistic prospect of anything else?

    • Harry Katz 24th May 2019 at 2:02 pm

      No one twisted her arm. She wanted the job. Another Tory with poor judgement – particularly as she voted Remain.

      How will history judge her? Not at all well I think.

      No deal will not be an option and BRINO is illogical – we may as well stay in.

  3. Kevin Martin 24th May 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Her mistake was rushing into triggering Article 50 without having a plan or concept of what that actually meant

