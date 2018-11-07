Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS: Providers should flag compensation fund to boost pension saving

By

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bankConsumers will invest more in their pension if they are aware it is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, new research indicates.

The research, undertaken by Populus for the lifeboat fund, surveyed 2,067 UK adults from 25 to 28 May 2018.

It looks at consumer expectations about what pension providers should do to explain the protection that is available for their products.

The findings show 80 per cent of respondents would feel “more reassured” by a pension provider that prominently communicates the fact that its products are FSCS protected.

It finds 29 per cent of people would invest more if they knew that their pension fund was fully protected by FSCS.

On average, each person within that group said they would invest a further £1,493 each year.

Consumers were asked about the best ways their pension provider could promote the FSCS protection.

Two-thirds think this information should be promoted on their annual statement and 37 per cent support it being communicated via their employer’s HR department.

Just under a third, 31 per cent, say the provider should highlight the FSCS protection on its website.

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale says: “We have seen with our work in the deposit sector just how important FSCS protection is in reassuring consumers and increasing their trust in financial institutions.

“This research suggests that more prominent promotion of FSCS can have a similar impact in benefiting both consumers and providers in the pension sector.

“People will save more if they are confident their pension fund is safe and firms in turn will see reputational benefits if they prominently promote the available protection.”

In March 2018 the FSCS launched launched a group representing the advisory and wider life and pensions sectors, to look at developing an industry best practice standard for disclosure.

This group will offer a benchmark on how life and pension product providers convey information about the FSCS to consumers.

Recommended
1

FSCS declares three more advice firms in default

The customers of five firms declared in default last month will be in line for compensation, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said. Three advice firms are on the lifeboat fund’s default list for September: London-based J. Soussan, Kent firm Foreman Financial Services and The Financial Factory in northern Belfast. Hertfordshire-based mortgage adviser, Independent Mortgage […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Budget briefcase illustration

Budget 2018: Personal allowance and higher rate tax thresholds increased

The personal allowance will rise to £12,500 from April 2019, chancellor Philip Hammond has announced in today’s Budget. This means a basic-rate taxpayer will pay £1,205 less tax in 2019-20 than in 2010-11. The higher rate tax threshold will also increase to £50,000 in April 2019, a year before expected. It was announced 1m fewer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Jason Wykes: Transfer value comparator confusion

The new calculation to be used when advising on DB transfers is riddled with dangerous uncertainties It has been over a month since advisers have had to start including a transfer value comparator when advising on a defined benefit pension transfer. In its consultation last year (CP17/16), the FCA said consumers did not understand the […]

Intelliflo backs tech adoption but more admin staff needed

Adviser back-office provider Intelliflo says firms which use its full suite of software offerings are £112,000 in revenue better off per adviser every year. This is compared with advice firms only using part of its offerings. The firm’s Intelligent Office system is currently used by 31.2 per cent of financial advice firms including national IFA […]

Stewart-Ford-500x320.jpg

Keydata boss: I have been a victim of injustice

As he loses an appeal against a £79m fine and receives a ban from the FCA, Keydata founder Stewart Ford provides an exclusive statement to Money Marketing protesting his innocence In the matter of “Stewart Owen Ford and Mark John Owen v The Financial Conduct Authority: [2018] UKUT 0358 (TCC) – Gov. UK” 1.                  I do not […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Bennett 7th November 2018 at 8:24 am

    IMO, more customers are worried by investment loss than the risk of the provider going bust.

    My only concern is whether this could confuse the customers, who will mix up the two forms of risk.

  2. David Bennett 7th November 2018 at 8:31 am

    On reflection, if their sample would on average contribute another £1.5K PA, then their current contributions must be significant.

    The protection provided by the FSCS on investments is only £50K.

  3. Nicholas Pleasure 7th November 2018 at 9:15 am

    This is a bit like an airline advertising cheap flights to Spain on the basis that there is a lifejacket under every seat.

    Like pensions in the FSCS, in the event of anything serious happening the lifejacket is unlikely to do you much good.

  4. Neil Liversidge 7th November 2018 at 9:24 am

    The obvious risk of further promoting the FSCS is that consumers will be deluded into the belief that investment is a no-lose bet, counteracting the very considerable work we do to ensure every client goes in with a full understanding and their eyes wide open.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com