Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life Aberdeen’s Tiller takes on expanded role

By

David-Tiller-presents-at-a-Platforum-event-in-2013.jpgStandard Life Aberdeen head of adviser and wealth manager propositions David Tiller is set to take on a new and expanded role as head of UK propositions.

SLA says Tiller will be responsible for Wrap and Elevate Platforms, as he was in his former role of head of platforms, but did not make reference to the Paremenion platform, which SLA also owns.

He will extend his remit “to reflect the integration of technology, tax and investments in a digitally-enabled market,” SLA said in a statement, looking across all stakeholders with the business.

Tiller says: “I hope to use the insight I have gained in the many years of working with adviser firms when it comes to applying technology to business and client challenges.

David Tiller: Why we bought Elevate

“Across advice, technology platforms and investments, clients need to benefit from positive coexistence and cooperation. Although clients are unlikely to be aware, many of the frustrations they feel when dealing with long term financial planning arise as a result of the disconnected nature of the market.

“Technology can resolve this and become the glue that joins businesses together to benefit clients. I believe we are entering a new era of collaboration.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with all our business partners to help them deliver more tailored, more dynamic, outcome driven propositions.”

SLA’s head of UK business Barry O’Dwyer says: “David’s experience in the propositional development and success of our adviser platforms over the last five years make him a perfect fit for this new role.

“The wider remit allows David to utilise his experience to support all of the propositions SLA offers in the UK, ensuring these are innovative, efficient and client-friendly for the firms we work with.”

Recommended

Platform costs

Alliance Trust Savings sold to Interactive Investor

Alliance Trust Savings has been sold to fellow flat-fee platform Interactive Investor for £40m. II will also take control of parent company Alliance Trust’s office building in Dundee that houses ATS as part of the deal. ATS confirmed it was in discussions with potential new owners in July, but market watchers had tipped a deal […]

HMRC-Paperwork-Closeup-700x450.jpg
4

FSCS hit with more than 300 claims over collapsed Sipp provider

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has received more than 300 claims against the collapsed Lifetime Sipp Company in the last six months. Data provided to Money Marketing by the FSCS shows the number of claims being considered by the lifeboat fund has ballooned from 220 in July to 310 at the current time. Most of the claims are pensions related […]

Steve Bee
57

Steve Bee: Why still no justice for Waspi women?  

For calls for change to still be falling on deaf ears in 2018 is beyond disappointing There is a serious issue with our pension system today that has been allowed to continue for many years with no resolution. Over 20 years ago, the government decided to require millions of older people in the future to […]

Pension savings-retirement-2015

Pension over-taxing

800,000 people are at risk of being over-taxed on their pensions, writes Steve Webb, director of policy at Royal London Hundreds of thousands of people receiving company and personal pensions should check their tax code to make sure that they are not being over-taxed, according to a leading pensions firm. Mutual insurer Royal London has […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew Tully: FCA has given much-needed clarity on pension transfers

The recent FCA policy statement on pension transfers makes clear the process it wants advisers to follow when considering them. The regulator has confirmed any triage service cannot cross the advice boundary. This makes triage conversations almost impossible, as they can very easily stray into discussing a client’s personal circumstances. Advisers will need to consider […]

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg
2

Pete Matthew: How industry events can be made better

If you have been a member of our glorious profession for any length of time, you have likely been to an industry event. You know what I mean: the full-day seminar at the golf club or the two-day conference at the big convention centre. Whether you are there to network, gain technical knowledge or just […]

DFM and Sipp provider enters administration

Smith & Williamson have been appointed as joint administrators to troubled Sipp provider and discretionary fund manager Greyfriars Asset Management. Partners Adam Stephens and Henry Shinners are handling the wind up of the Leicester-based firm, and started work on 23 October, the company announced this morning. Shortly after their appointment they completed the sale of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com