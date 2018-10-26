Standard Life Aberdeen’s Tiller takes on expanded role

Standard Life Aberdeen head of adviser and wealth manager propositions David Tiller is set to take on a new and expanded role as head of UK propositions.

SLA says Tiller will be responsible for Wrap and Elevate Platforms, as he was in his former role of head of platforms, but did not make reference to the Paremenion platform, which SLA also owns.

He will extend his remit “to reflect the integration of technology, tax and investments in a digitally-enabled market,” SLA said in a statement, looking across all stakeholders with the business.

Tiller says: “I hope to use the insight I have gained in the many years of working with adviser firms when it comes to applying technology to business and client challenges.

David Tiller: Why we bought Elevate

“Across advice, technology platforms and investments, clients need to benefit from positive coexistence and cooperation. Although clients are unlikely to be aware, many of the frustrations they feel when dealing with long term financial planning arise as a result of the disconnected nature of the market.

“Technology can resolve this and become the glue that joins businesses together to benefit clients. I believe we are entering a new era of collaboration.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with all our business partners to help them deliver more tailored, more dynamic, outcome driven propositions.”

SLA’s head of UK business Barry O’Dwyer says: “David’s experience in the propositional development and success of our adviser platforms over the last five years make him a perfect fit for this new role.

“The wider remit allows David to utilise his experience to support all of the propositions SLA offers in the UK, ensuring these are innovative, efficient and client-friendly for the firms we work with.”