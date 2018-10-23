BlackRock adds model portfolios and ETFs to ESG range

Money Marketing
BlackRock continues to ride the sustainable investing trend with a launch of a new set of model portfolios and ETFs.

The asset manager has introduced six sustainable ETFs and five ESG model portfolios for financial advisers in a range of risk profiles and implemented through UCITS iShares ETFs.

Starting today, the company will also disclose ESG data on areas such as carbon intensity and business involvement on iShares.com.

The company says it will gradually add data for the rest of its investment products.

BlackRock has also introduced portfolio-level ESG analysis and reporting, which will be available on its on its electronic system Aladdin and which will show “tangible metrics to determine ESG scores’ impact on overall portfolio returns.”

BlackRock vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand says: “It is clear that there is a growing movement of investors who want to align their investment decisions with their values and beliefs.

“Increased transparency on the sustainability profile of their investment portfolios will enable investors to understand the potential ESG-related risks and opportunities they are exposed to.

“Strong ESG performers are more resilient and this has led to an irreversible move from an era of asking ‘why?’ to ‘why not?’ in sustainable investing.”

The newly launched iShares Sustainable Core range consists of six ESG ETF funds, that track MSCI indices that screen out controversial weapons, nuclear weapons, civilian firearms, tobacco, companies implicated in the violation of the United Nations Global Compact principles, thermal coal and oil sands.

MSCI president Baer Pettit says: “We are observing a growing demand amongst asset owners and wealth managers for exclusions based on ESG criteria that will enable them to efficiently manage their investment portfolios.

“This launch underpins MSCI’s commitment to monitor the evolving ESG landscape and to provide innovative indexes that are designed to help investors address their needs as trends develop.

“In this instance, MSCI has created an off-the-shelf index with ESG screens that is easy for our client’s to use and implement.”

