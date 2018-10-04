Tilney bolsters adviser ranks with Scottish hire

Tilney has grown its advice presence in Scotland with the appointment of John Milne as a financial planner.

It has also hired Debbie Hair as a senior investment manager in Scotland.

The firm, which has £24bn assets under management, added three people to its Manchester team last week.

Tilney, which has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, wants to strengthen its position in Scotland.

Milne joins the Aberdeen office from Lloyds Wealth Management where he has spent the past six years as a financial planner.

Prior to this, he was senior financial adviser at Bank of Scotland.

Hair joins Tilney’s Edinburgh office from Coleman Research – a New York-based firm providing research consultancy services to investment firms.

Tilney Scotland and Northern Ireland head Paul Frame says: “John and Debbie join at a very exciting time of growth and expansion for the business, both here in Scotland and across the wider UK.”