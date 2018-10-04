Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: Our job is not to please everyone on DB transfers

By
David-Geale-700.jpg
FCA director of policy David Geale

FCA policy director David Geale says the watchdog’s role is not to “please everyone” but to ensure consumers get suitable advice for defined benefit transfers.

In its policy statement on transfers published today, the regulator stops short of a contingent charging ban and raises the qualification level for pension transfer specialists.

The statement says opinions were divided on a ban, with a small majority of respondents arguing against it.

The regulator says it is difficult to show a direct link between unsuitable advice and firms using contingent charging models.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Geale points out contingent charging is a sensitive topic and so the FCA must consider any intervention carefully.

But he also indicates the FCA will not hesitate to intervene if it finds there is evidence contingent charging is detrimental to consumers.

He says: “First things first it is not our role to please everybody. Our job is to ensure consumers get suitable advice.

“If we find through further work there is evidence linking contingent charging to unsuitable advice then we will act but it has to be in a balanced way.

“There is no silver bullet and that is why we do not think diving into a ban would be a good idea.”

The statement says the watchdog will consider changes to rules where appropriate and consult on any new proposals in the first half of 2019.

Recommended
9

Steve Webb: A perfect storm for DB transfer complaints

Complaints about DB transfers are currently low but claims management firms and a stockmarket downturn could create choppy conditions for advisers. The national press has come to a pretty unanimous conclusion that defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers will be the next mis-selling scandal. Although the Financial Ombudsman reports low levels of complaints about […]
1

DB trustees should flag availability of transfer values, report says

Royal London has published a discussion paper with pensions lawyers Eversheds Sutherland to help defined benefit trustees handle members interested in transfers. It aims to help trustees understand both what the law requires of them and what good practice might look like. The paper calls on trustees to make members aware that transfer values are […]

FCA to hold DB transfer workshops from October

The FCA will hold a series of defined benefit transfer workshops for regulated advisers across the UK from October to December. The workshops will reiterate the regulator’s expectations when transacting this type of business and highlight the key points that firms should consider when operating in the market. Particular areas such as fact-finding, the balancing […]

Directors, limited liability partners and auto-enrolment

By Jim Grant, Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst 6 April 2016 brought in changes to employer duties for directors and partners in limited liability partnerships. Here we explain exactly what’s changed. Before 6 April 2016… Directors of limited liability companies where there were no other directors or employees were exempt from the employer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Scotland-Flag-Scottish-700x450.jpg

Tilney bolsters adviser ranks with Scottish hire

Tilney has grown its advice presence in Scotland with the appointment of John Milne as a financial planner. It has also hired Debbie Hair as a senior investment manager in Scotland. The firm, which has £24bn assets under management, added three people to its Manchester team last week. Tilney, which has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and […]
1

Standard Life advice arm swoops for former Nationwide planning boss

Standard Life advice business 1825 has hired former Nationwide financial planning director Richard Gray as London managing director. Gray will join 1825 on 15 October. Nationwide announced Gray would leave the business at the end of March after being with the building society for 25 years. He joined Nationwide as a financial planner in 1992 […]

Tony Mudd: Are clients at risk of HMRC trust reporting penalties?

A worrying 75 per cent of lifetime trusts have yet to file required IHT returns in respect of the periodic charge The Finance Act 2006 must still be one of the most significant in memory for advisers operating in the estate planning market. Without warning, the government introduced sweeping changes to the way in which […]

Comments

There are 6 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Steven Pearman 4th October 2018 at 1:32 pm

    He says: “First things first it is not our role to please everybody. Our job is to ensure consumers get suitable advice”

    So they do know that’s what they are supposed to have been doing rather than the exact opposite!

  2. Nicholas Pleasure 4th October 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Maybe if the FCA tried to please someone, anyone, on anything that would be a start.

  3. Lord Snooty 4th October 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Why don’t they be done with it and just set up their own “in-house” FCA defined benefit transfer facility at Canary Wharf that everyone is compelled to use, since they seem to know whats best for everyone.

  4. Nick Bamford 4th October 2018 at 4:38 pm

    I agree with David entirely, the role of the FCA is indeed to ensure that consumers get suitable advice.

    In order to determine whether advice is suitable in respect of this highly nuanced subject, a person would need to be in possession of skill, experience, knowledge and qualifications relevant to the subject

    For example they would certainly have had to have studied and possibly been examined in respect of AF7 or equivalent and to be fully conversant in respect of best practice. In respect of the latter maybe by having read and understood the PFS “A practical guide to Pension Transfers from defined benefit to defined contribution”, as well as Rory Percival’s excellent “An ex-regulator’s guide to Defined benefit transfers suitability and controls”.

    I am sure that David will be pleased to confirm that everyone at FCA involved in this subject (and indeed those at FOS) have all of these attributes and carried out said study?

  5. Peter Turner 4th October 2018 at 5:06 pm

    For those who have not noticed, you must provide a suitability report even if the recommendation is NOT to transfer.

    And if you do then you will be liable if it later turns out that it would have been better to transfer.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com