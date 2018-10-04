Money Marketing
New-look OMGI reveals free-thinking strategy

Richard Buxton

Former Old Mutual Global Investors boss Richard Buxton has revealed the philosophy managers will use at his new spin-off investment house.

This week, Old Mutual Global Investors was officially renamed Merian Global Investors.

Quilter completed the sale of single-strategy business Old Mutual Global Investors to TA Associates for £583m in June.

Merian, which has £34.6bn funds under management, is named after the scientist, artist and adventurer Maria Sibylla Merian.

At a rebrand event, Buxton said the new firm’s motto is: “The art and science of investing.”

Buxton’s OMGI to launch trust investing in unquoted companies

He says the fund managers at Merian have freedom to think and act individually, since the company has no house view or chief investment officer.

Buxton says: “Our rebrand to Merian Global Investors represents the culmination of a year-long journey to build an independent and unique asset management business.”

“We maintain our philosophy that the most effective investment businesses are large enough to inspire confidence – with big-firm governance and risk management – yet small enough to foster entrepreneurial spirit.”

