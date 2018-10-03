Quilter Cheviot boss steps down amid management shake-up

Money Marketing
Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpgQuilter Cheviot chief executive Martin Baines has stepped down amid a raft of other management changes.

He will be replaced by Andy McGlone, who is currently Quilter Cheviot’s managing director and who has been with Quilter since 1994. McGlone will also join the company’s executive committee.

Baines will serve as a senior adviser to the Quilter Cheviot board throughout 2019.

The changes follow Quilter’s listing on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges earlier this year.

Quilter’s chief operating officer Steve Braudo will step down from his position on Friday. Karin Cook is set to replace Braudo from the beginning of next year.

Cook has previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC.

Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney says: “Andy has an exceptional understanding of Quilter Cheviot and the wealth management industry.”

