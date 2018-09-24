SJP directors increase stake in company

Two directors at St James’s Place have increased the shares they own in the company.

SJP investments managing director David Lamb and partnership managing director Ian Gascoigne have both bought £8,996 worth of the company’s shares, according to a London Stock Exchange notice.

Lamb and Gascoigne bought 993 ordinary shares of 15p each at a price of £9.06 per share on Friday.

SJP investment director steps down after three decades

Lamb will step down from the wealth management giant’s board at the start of next year but will chair SJP’s investment committee on a part-time basis. He will have spent nearly three decades at SJP before he retires.

Gascoigne joined SJP in 1991.