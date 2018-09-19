Money Marketing
View more on these topics

IFAs want more clarity on ESG products

By

IFAs want more clarity on environmental, social and governance investment products to be able to better communicate them to clients.

A HSBC Global Asset Management survey of over 200 UK IFAs found that 57 per cent would like more ratings for ESG products.

Concerns over diversity, human rights, consumer protection, and animal welfare are the main reasons for client demanding investments explicitly incorporating ESG issues, according to 33 per cent of IFAs.

However, ESG implementation varies greatly and it can be difficult for IFAs and their clients to navigate the  space. Only 13 per cent of surveyed IFAs think that the current ratings available for ESG products are sufficient.

When will ESG take off with advisers?

With many clients wanting to invest in line with their personal values, the ability of IFAs to demonstrate which products do so most rigorously is crucial.

But limited understanding of ESG issues and the potential long-term impact on investment portfolios shapes client demand for ESG products, according to 34 per cent of IFAs.

HSBC Global Asset Management head of UK wholesale Daniel Rudd says: “We’ve found a considerable lack of information to adequately explain ESG issues and their impact on companies and in turn, investments.

“Given the complex and diverse ways of implementing ESG, it can be difficult for financial advisers to effectively inform their clients without detailed information and robust ratings.”

Recommended

Adviser recruitment trends: who’s hiring who?

A detailed look at the firms driving job creation and the most sought-after roles Advice firms are on the hunt for recruits, with 65 per cent aiming to add to their staff within the next 12 months, according to our latest research. Our Adviser Market: Size and Structure report also found that nearly nine out […]
2

Pru and Old Mutual avoid sanctions after FCA closed-book review

Prudential and Old Mutual are among four providers to have avoided sanctions from the FCA as the regulator completes its investigations into firms’ closed-book practices. The FCA has finally ended its inquiry, more than two years after it originally reviewed 11 providers over how they treated longstanding customers. The regulator expressed particular concerns about failures […]

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.

Investment fraud ringleader jailed over boiler room scam

A fraudster described as the “controlling mind” of a series of boiler room scams that lost investors more than £2.8m was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment on Friday. Michael Nascimento was called the “instigator and the main beneficiary” of the fraud. His sentencing follows the sentencing of five other people involved in the same fraud […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Retirement - thumbnail

(Another) downhill stroll — retirement planning

A report published this morning by the CIPD (CIPD Employee Outlook March 2015) provides yet more interesting data to the changing landscape of retirement planning. It should be remembered that we are in a period of genuine flux here given that the default retirement age was scrapped three years ago, and new pension freedoms come online in April. Both of these alterations will have a huge impact on how employees plan for their retirement.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

tracker funds

Preparing for an all-passive world

Despite being around since the 1970s, index tracker funds did not have much love from investors until a decade ago, when Lehman Brothers crashed along with many people’s faith in financiers. The popularity of passive funds grew steadily and they went from a negligible market share at the beginning of the millennium to making up […]

SJP poaches from fund manager for marketing hire

St James’s Place has hired Claire Blackwell as director of marketing from Newton Investment Management. Blackwell says: “We have a responsibility to continue to develop ourselves and our proposition in the interests of better financial outcomes for clients.” SJP shuns new CII exam in favour of in-house programmes She has held a variety of positions across the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com