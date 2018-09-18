Ex-UBS rogue trader’s deportation put on hold

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who had been convicted of one of the UK’s biggest frauds, has won a temporary reprieve from deportation to his native Ghana.

Abodoli had left Ghana at the age of four and has lived in the UK since he was 12 years old. However, he never applied for citizenship.

Adoboli faced deportation after he was convicted for causing UBS a £1.4bn loss by trading outside risk limits in 2012. He was released from prison after serving half of his seven year sentence.

Abodoli’s case sparked support from politicians, as 132 MPs appealed to the Prime Minister and Home Secretary, asking to intervene and stop the deportation.

73,000 members of the public signed a petition with the same demand.

Adoboli’s lawyers submitted a last-minute application for a judicial review of the ex-banker’s case.

The appeal was successful and the judge has granted an injunction against deportation. Abodoli should now be freed from the immigration removal center he was staying in and released on bail until the result of the judicial review, which could take several months, the Guardian reports.

Adoboli’s solicitor Jacqui McKenzie says: “Common sense has broken out: sending a 38-year-old man to a country where he has not lived since the age of four was always madness, given that he has lived in Britain since the age of 12 and the UK is where his friends and partner live and where his family life is based.

“It is unquestionably his home. Let’s hope that will be the judgment, as and when it is made.”