Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Royal London: Too many passives could hurt the economy

By

An excessive use of passive funds could deprive companies of investment, take focus away from corporate governance and leave investors under-diversified, according to Royal London.

The popularity of passive funds has steadily increased in the past 15 years. Competition between individual passive funds drove down their fees, making them even more attractive for investors.

Active managers have received criticism in recent years for struggling to beat passive benchmarks contributed to passives’ strengthening position.

Passive funds in 2017 made up almost half of all assets under management in the UK, up from a negligible share at the beginning of millennium.

AJ Bell shakes up pricing in passive range

Royal London Asset Management chief investment officer Piers Hillier says: “There has been a flood of money into passive funds in the last decade as active managers have struggled to demonstrate that their higher charges deliver consistent value for money, and there is no doubt that passive investment forms a valuable part of any investment mix.

“But there would be dangers both to individuals and to the economy if the benefits of active management were to be lost completely and the dash for passive investment continued unabated. “

Royal London analysed what could happen if passive funds’ uphill trend continues. In a paper released today entitled “Could the passive investing pendulum swing too far?” the researchers lay out possible risks to individuals and the economy if passive investing were to become completely dominant.

The policy paper envisions a world, where most funds, or all of them, are passive.

Switching to all-passives would lower diversification, the paper warns, breaking with investment tradition of “not putting all eggs in one basket”.

The paper also notes that investors in passive funds often can’t opt out of owning a particular company, even if it delivers a profit warning or disappointing earning calls.

Royal London calls for review of capital gains change as savers could take hit

In passive funds, investors could be stuck with disappointing shares for longer. When it comes to under-performing companies, active funds managers who can sell poorly performing shares may beat passive funds, the paper argues.

Royal London also fears that the dominance of passive funds could deprive growth companies of funding.

The authors of the research describe the role of active managers in IPOs in allocating capital and setting the price. Growth companies could miss out on funding without them, because of this, according to the paper.

The paper states: ”New businesses looking to raise start-up funding would find it more difficult if most investment flows were restricted to established companies covered by share indices.”

Royal London also foresees less interest in researching companies’ corporate governance, as passive managers could see it as an excessive cost.

Businesses could therefore enjoy less accountability, knowing that their shares won’t be sold in an active trading if they make questionable decisions.

Hillier says: “More worrying still, without active managers holding their feet to the fire, the managers of British industry would face less challenge and may fail to maximise the potential of their businesses.”

”Whilst the research endorses the use of passive funds and supports the view that the onus is on active managers to demonstrate that higher costs are delivering value, it also warns about the risks if passive investing were to be totally dominant.”

Recommended
7

True Potential put up for sale

Platform, fund management and advice business True Potential has been put up for sale, in a deal that could be worth up to £2bn, according to Sky News. It is reported True Potential has appointed bankers from Perella Weinberg Partners to deal with offers from prospective buyers. The company is owned 739 individual partners, with a […]
4

Banned accountant jailed in £300k fraud

A disqualified Bristol accountant who advised on tax rebates and investments has been jailed for five years for defrauding clients out of more than £300,000. Michael Wike, 55, admitted a series of theft and fraud charges when he appeared before Bristol Crown Court. The court heard that Wike continued to advise clients on a personal […]
12

Steve Bee: The three crises at the heart of our pension system

There has been more talk lately about the disparity between the value of pension entitlements accrued by public and private sector employees. It appears many are still surprised how much more some public sector employees’ pensions are worth than those in the private sector. There are many reasons for that but it is the confusion […]

What are the key changes to transform pensions?

By Fiona Tait, pensions specialist In her final article for Royal London, Fiona Tait reviews key changes she believes have transformed, or will transform, pensions. In my 12 years with Royal London I have been paid to review, study and explain the numerous changes to pension legislation which have transformed our industry in that time. This is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil-Young-700x450.jpg
1

Phil Young: How machine learning will shake-up advice

Machine learning will transform underwriting, fund management and regulation, and could shake-up advice too Having heard the phrase “machine learning” a number of times, it had never occurred to me that I had no idea what it meant. I had assumed it was a figure of speech; consultant speak for “a bit better at sums […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Charles Seymour-Cole 12th September 2018 at 10:24 am

    It seems to me that for a market to be efficient there must be both buyers and sellers. When there are more buyers than sellers share prices rise, more sellers than buyers share prices fall. If everybody decides to invest passively where are the buyers and sellers? It must surely lead to a massively in-efficient market.

  2. Stanley Kirk 12th September 2018 at 10:26 am

    Passive is parasitic, dependent on active managers to set the price based on assessment of corporate performance and prospects. Passive dominance suggests a world where share prices, particularly the biggest companies, just go up and up as more dumb money floods in, divorced from corporate reality – wait, have I just described the US market ??

  3. Rob Wood 12th September 2018 at 12:48 pm

    To believe that we will get to the point that nobody but market-cap investors trade (or even close to it), is dumb to the extreme.

    Its a pointless argument and is normally an active manager trying to stem outflows from high cost funds by putting the fear of god into investors.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com