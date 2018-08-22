Money Marketing
Financial Planning Week: How advisers can get involved

Direction-Business-Strategy-Choice-Decision-Crossroad-700.jpgThe Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments has called on planners to sign up to it’s Financial Planning Week initiative in which consumers will be offered free one-hour advice sessions.

The annual pro bono initiative run by the CISI will take place from 3-10 October.

The CISI is encouraging planners to consider the opportunity of showcasing the benefits of advice by volunteering for hour-long consultations, which will take place in person and via Skype or telephone.

CISI head of financial planning Jacqueline Lockie says: “This is our chance to demonstrate our planners’ social responsibility credentials for all consumers to understand the real benefits having a financial plan can bring them.”

Planners can also sign up to deliver talks at local schools to encourage students to consider joining the profession.

In a recent CISI survey looking at consumer attitudes and behaviour towards pensions and investments, 46 per cent of respondents said the most trusted person a worker in the UK would go to for advice was a qualified financial adviser.

Lockie says: “This is an increase from 41 per cent when this question was asked in our survey in 2017 and so Financial Planning Week is an important part of the ongoing campaign to build consumer trust and confidence.”

In 2017, there were 300 consumer calls to the CISI during Financial Planning Week, and 600 emails. A total of 88 firms also supported the initiative.

Planners wishing to sign up can visit the CISI website.

