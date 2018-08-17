Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: Most firms satisfied with regulator’s performance

By

Survey-Form-Paperwork-Satisfied-Contract-Pleased-700.jpgMost firms regulated by the FCA are satisfied with its performance and believe it is an efficient regulator, the watchdog has said.

The survey conducted by the FCA and its Practitioner Panel – one of its advisory bodies – sought feedback on the regulator’s performance from the firms it oversees.

The results showed that both satisfaction and effectiveness scores had increased slightly year on year.

“Fixed” portfolio firms – normally larger businesses with permanement, dedicated oversight from the regulator – tend to be more critical of FCA than the “flexible” firms, the survey finds.

However, their average rating for satisfaction with their relationship with the FCA increased compared to last year.

The regulator’s poll also found that majority of companies were familiar with its Mission document.

“Awareness and engagement with the Mission was higher among fixed firms than flexible firms,” the report found.

FCA plans to absorb Brexit-related costs

The FCA board evaluated the poll’s results during their last meeting, minutes show.

The board noted that results from surveying fixed and flexible firms varied and suggested using different communications for both and polling them separately in future years.

Overall, the survey found that trust in FCA supervisors increased. The FCA says surveyed firms cited “improvement in the consistency of the supervisory approach” as the reason.

Recommended
6

FCA takes on introducers behind £86m in pension transfers

The FCA has revealed it is pursuing two unregulated introducers involved in the transfer of at least £86m in pension assets from over 2,000 customers. In the watchdog’s monthly round-up, FCA executive director for enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward discusses how the FCA is approaching fraudsters as a new advertising campaign launched earlier in […]

TVAS firm brings in new report ahead of October deadline

O&M Pension Solutions has changed its systems ahead of an October deadline to help advisers meet new regulations around transfer value analysis reports. From 1 October, the FCA’s new rules mean transfer value analysis reports will be replaced by a combination of a “transfer value comparator” and an “appropriate pension transfer analysis” The transfer value comparator is […]
3

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]

consolidator

Regional IFA continues south-west acquisition trail

UNIQ Family Wealth has acquired Brecon-based IFA Isaac Rees Wealth Management. It is the second acquisition made by UNIQ, run by founder and former IFP president Marlene Outrim and was completed earlier this year. UNIQ acquired Bristol-based firm Morgan Stone Independent in 2017 forming a trio of branches across Bristol, London and Cardiff. Last year […]

State of the markets: UK equity income

Artemis Income Fund manager Nick Shenton discusses the state of the UK equity income market with journalist Alexis Xydias. With the first three months of 2015 showing strong returns for both the Artemis Income Fund and UK markets generally, Nick Shenton discusses the fund’s top contributors – including overseas holdings Novartis and Bayer – and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Bill McQuaker: Finding pockets of value late in the cycle

Investing at this stage of the market cycle is a tough balancing act. While over-exposure to risky assets leaves a portfolio vulnerable when a correction really bites, taking too much risk off the table too soon can mean missing out on the remaining opportunities which may still present themselves over the coming months. With so […]

Pension - thumbnail
1

Pensions ombudsman sides with Aviva on pension loss case

A complaint that an Aviva system error kept an investor from retirement for five years and resulted in substantial financial distress has been rejected by the Pensions Ombudsman. The complainant – Mr D – held an Aviva Pension Plan until 2008, during which time he was underpaid £37,010.57 due to a fault in Aviva’s processing system […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com