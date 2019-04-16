FOS hit with 48 Sipp investment complaints in one year

Twenty-two Sipp providers have referred 48 investment related complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service over the past 12 months a Freedom of Information Request Act has found.

Last November Money Marketing reported the watchdog wrote a letter to Sipp providers asking them to give information about their business activity.

This data request followed the watchdog’s Dear CEO letter sent to Sipp operators to draw attention to High Court claims against Sipp providers Berkeley Burke and Carey Pensions.

It outlined the FCA’s expectations of Sipp providers in relation to their due diligence obligations when accepting investments.

The letter asked Sipp providers to give details about their professional indemnity insurance cover such as who provides the cover.

It also wanted details about any excesses, exclusions and limits applicable to the cover and any notifications Sipp providers have made to insurers.

FOS hit with 300 pension transfer complaints since freedoms

Regarding their financial position the FCA wanted to know if firms have sufficient capital to meet regulatory and other financial obligations now, and for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore the FCA asked if firms sought professional advice regarding solvency or viability of the business in the last six months.

Finally, the regulator wanted firms to provide data for the volume of complaints that have been referred to the FOS in the past 12 months that relate to Sipp investments.

Money Marketing sent a FOI Act request to the FCA for details about how the data collection among Sipp providers has gone.

The FCA says it sent the survey to 22 Sipp providers who all say they have professional indemnity insurance.

Eighteen of these say they made notifications to their insurers in relation to their Sipp business.

Six of them say they have made claims against their insurance policy for a variety of issues.

These 22 firms also report they have referred a total of 48 Sipp investment-related complaints to the FOS over the past 12 months.

Reacting to these figures MoretoSipps principal John Moret says: “I had in mind a figure of nearly a 1,000 new Sipp complaints referred to FOS in Q1 2018 – so this figure seems very low. But of course a lot hinges on what constitutes an ‘investment complaint’ and we know that there are group complaints.

“It would be interesting to know who the 22 firms are. When I last investigated professional indemnity insurance cover which related to the medium to small Sipp providers I found most have professional indemnity insurance cover, often in the range £1.5m to £3m.”

He adds: “My instinct is that many Sipp investment-related complaint cases are currently suspended pending the outcome of the Carey Pensions case – it’s now over a year since the case was heard and one wonders why it’s taking so long.

“I think many claims management companies are going the route of legal action rather than FOS – but that may change with the increase in FOS compensation limits – and depending how the Carey judgement goes.

“I still believe the FCA Dear CEO letter was premature being largely based on the Berkeley Burke judgment which related to a contested FOS determination rather than the Carey case which may or may not have far more significant implications.”