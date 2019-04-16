Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FOS hit with 48 Sipp investment complaints in one year

By

Twenty-two Sipp providers have referred 48 investment related complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service over the past 12 months a Freedom of Information Request Act has found.

Last November Money Marketing reported the watchdog wrote a letter to Sipp providers asking them to give information about their business activity.

This data request followed the watchdog’s Dear CEO letter sent to Sipp operators to draw attention to High Court claims against Sipp providers Berkeley Burke and Carey Pensions.

It outlined the FCA’s expectations of Sipp providers in relation to their due diligence obligations when accepting investments.

The letter asked Sipp providers to give details about their professional indemnity insurance cover such as who provides the cover.

It also wanted details about any excesses, exclusions and limits applicable to the cover and any notifications Sipp providers have made to insurers.

FOS hit with 300 pension transfer complaints since freedoms

Regarding their financial position the FCA wanted to know if firms have sufficient capital to meet regulatory and other financial obligations now, and for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore the FCA asked if firms sought professional advice regarding solvency or viability of the business in the last six months.

Finally, the regulator wanted firms to provide data for the volume of complaints that have been referred to the FOS in the past 12 months that relate to Sipp investments.

Money Marketing sent a FOI Act request to the FCA for details about how the data collection among Sipp providers has gone.

The FCA says it sent the survey to 22 Sipp providers who all say they have professional indemnity insurance.

Eighteen of these say they made notifications to their insurers in relation to their Sipp business.

Six of them say they have made claims against their insurance policy for a variety of issues.

These 22 firms also report they have referred a total of 48 Sipp investment-related complaints to the FOS over the past 12 months.

Reacting to these figures MoretoSipps principal John Moret says: “I had in mind a figure of nearly a 1,000 new Sipp complaints referred to FOS in Q1 2018 – so this figure seems very low. But of course a lot hinges on what constitutes an ‘investment complaint’ and we know that there are group complaints.

“It would be interesting to know who the 22 firms are. When I last investigated professional indemnity insurance cover which related to the medium to small Sipp providers I found most have professional indemnity insurance cover, often in the range £1.5m to £3m.”

He adds: “My instinct is that many Sipp investment-related complaint cases are currently suspended pending the outcome of the Carey Pensions case – it’s now over a year since the case was heard and one wonders why it’s taking so long.

“I think many claims management companies are going the route of legal action rather than FOS – but that may change with the increase in FOS compensation limits – and depending how the Carey judgement goes.

“I still believe the FCA Dear CEO letter was premature being largely based on the Berkeley Burke judgment which related to a contested FOS determination rather than the Carey case which may or may not have far more significant implications.”

Recommended
5

FOS Sipp complaints jump again

The Financial Ombudsman Service has reported yet another spike in Sipp complaints. Latest data from the adjudicator shows that in the quarter to December last year, FOS received 1,029 new enquiries about Sipps, up from 777 in the previous quarter. The number of new cases it took on was 1,047, up from 826 in the […]
5

Sunken treasure and truffle trees: FOS reveals quirkiest investment complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed the top five alternative investments it has received complaints about in the past five years. It says that while these investments could either be regulated or unregulated depending on the specific circumstances, they are likely to be considered as non-traditional. Unregulated investments have been in the spotlight for much […]
7

FOS hit with 300 pension transfer complaints since freedoms

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed it received 300 complaints relating to defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers since 2015. However, this currently makes up 2 per cent of all pension complaints between April 2015 and March 2018, when the FOS received a total of just under 15,000 complaints on pensions and 1,700 complaints […]

Profile: ‘Our average client has changed, so we’re reviewing our proposition’

Kymin Financial Planners managing director on giving the firm an update, but keeping accessibility at its heart  There are plenty of people in the financial advice sector working hard to shake off the stuffy and slightly old-fashioned image that still haunts the profession. Newport-based Kymin Financial Planners managing director Robin Hall is one of them. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

london city skyline

UK top target for investment despite Brexit

The UK is the world’s most attractive place for investment and for merger and acquisition activity for the first time in decade, despite Brexit-uncertainty. The UK topped the list of investment destinations in EY’s biannual Global Capital Confidence Barometer poll of 2,900 senior executives responsible for making acquisitions. In the consultancy’s latest poll the UK’s […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com