Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: Pensions and tax predictions for the Budget

By

Tony WickendenA round-up of the likely announcements to come from the chancellor next week

Given the current focus on Brexit, the upcoming Budget almost seems a sideshow this year, doesn’t it? And that is worrying. Having the Budget almost in the shadows is a reflection of what the everyday running of the country has become under the cloud of Brexit preparation (or lack of it).

Indeed, it continues to suck up so much political time and energy, it is hard to see how the ordinary business of running the country – let alone proactively improving it – can be carried out by the government.

Tony Wickenden: Bombshells unlikely in pre-Brexit Budget

Anyway, let’s focus on the Budget itself. What might we expect to be announced of relevance to our profession? Let’s take a look at what has been in the news.

On pensions…

Pension tax relief is the big talking point at the moment. Can Philip Hammond keep his hands off?

Some clues may be found in the Treasury select committee’s Household Savings Report: “There is widespread acknowledgement that tax relief is not an effective or well-targeted way of incentivising saving into pensions.

“Ultimately, the government may want to return to the question of whether there should be fundamental reform.

“However, the existing state of affairs could be improved through further, incremental changes.

“In particular, the government should give serious consideration to replacing the lifetime allowance with a lower annual allowance, introducing a flat rate of relief, and promoting understanding of tax relief as a bonus or additional contribution.”

My opinion is that, while it may be hard to argue with this view, it is unlikely contentious pension changes will be made in this Budget.

On the taxation of savings…
The Office of Tax Simplification has been working on ideas to simplify the taxation of savings income. It broadly considers the UK tax system to work well for most savers, as 95 per cent of people do not have to pay tax on income from their savings.

Danby Bloch: Why industry must fight for entrepreneurs’ relief

However, it also acknowledges the fact many worry they will be taxed on their savings income and that misunderstandings remain, with aspects of the regime complicated, difficult to understand and subject to anomalous outcomes. Its report into the issue identifies nine areas where further work would be beneficial, including:

  • A review of the various savings rates and allowances, and the interactions between them, to identify options to streamline the income tax calculation;
  • Drawing up a personal tax roadmap to clearly set out the government’s vision for personal taxation, including plans for savings income;
  • Improving guidance on the taxation of savings income, particularly on the treatment of pension lump sums, an area of particular confusion;
  • Simplification of Isas, including a review of the rules on withdrawals from the Lifetime Isa.

There is a decent chance that some non-contentious changes in some of these areas could be implemented.

On inheritance tax…

If we ignore the radical proposals from the Resolution Foundation calling for the abolition of inheritance tax (keeping in mind, however, that a potential future Labour government may not), then we can look forward to some findings from the OTS’s IHT review.

The OTS has been at pains to emphasise that change to the structure and policy of the tax is beyond its scope. Its focus is on simplifying the operation of the tax.

Tony Wickenden: A radical alternative to IHT reform

To that end, it has split its review into two parts: administrative and technical. We can expect its administrative findings and recommendations around the same time as the Budget, with its technical recommendations to come in the new year. Changes from the review could incorporate some tidying up of the residence nil rate band.

On everything else…

Meanwhile, we can be absolutely sure there will be more targeted anti-avoidance rules introduced.

Targeting anti-avoidance is a cross-party mission and it is pretty much Brexit-neutral. Aside from presenting the right philosophical future, it also increases HM Revenue & Customs and Treasury cashflow, which can only be a good thing.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection. You can find him Tweeting @tecconn

Recommended
1

Flat-rate pension tax relief ruled out by government

The government has effectively ruled out major changes to pension tax relief in the forthcoming Budget, arguing that there is “no clear consensus” for fundamental reform. In a report earlier this year, MPs on the Treasury committee suggested that current tax reliefs were not incentivising sufficient saving, and called on the government to consider whether […]

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]

Fundsmith tops £800m for investment trust launch

Fundsmith has raised more than £800m for the launch of its new investment trust, Smithson. Trading for the new vehicle overseen by star manager Terry Smith, who put £25m of his own cash into the project, is expected to go live on Friday. Fundsmith plans to target smaller and mid cap opportunities with the investment trust, […]

For the love of the game

Jo McIntosh – Product Communications Consultant, Royal London I love netball. I would even go as far as to say it’s my life (well, second to my family of course!). However I have never really thought about the dangers associated with playing a fun but competitive sport like this before – until now. I play 3 […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA logo new 2 620x430
4

FCA spends £300,000 in battle to ban advice firm boss

The FCA has spent a total of £320,000 in legal fees pursuing a case to ban former TailorMade Independent chief executive Alistair Burns. The costs account for work on the case between August 2015 and October 2018, a Freedom of Information request by Money Marketing shows. An additional £7,500 was spent between April and July […]

Chris-Curry-700x450.png
1

Chris Curry: Solving the lost pensions problem

New research suggests the amount sitting in lost pension pots could be as high as £20bn There has been much discussion lately around the significant scale and impact of lost pensions. Pension freedoms have opened up the market to savers, providing them with more choice than ever before. But this has made it all too […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com