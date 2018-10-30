Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Rodolfo Crespo: Eastern opportunities for financial advice

By

On the eve of Brexit, RDR-proof business models should see the opportunities to gain traction further afield

The recent FCA announcement of a mutual fund recognition deal with Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission should have caught the attention of the UK investment management industry.

UK-domiciled funds will get approval for retail distribution in Hong Kong through a streamlined authorisation process and vice versa. The agreement opens up export opportunities post-Brexit.

While the benefits are obvious for asset managers, the deal is also positive news for large UK advice firms, not to mention individuals who would consider relocating to the region to ply their trade as international advice groups expand.

UK expats could lose access to pensions in no-deal Brexit

Some advice firms have already invested in building a presence on the ground, primarily in Hong Kong and Singapore. Take St James’s Place, which acquired The Henley Group, a local adviser firm in Singapore, back in 2014. It subsequently launched its discretionary brand, Rowan Dartington, in Hong Kong earlier in the year.

SJP thinks it has seen a gap in the market and our research suggests such a gap does exist. There is a growing need for holistic wealth management solutions among the affluent expat communities in Hong Kong and Singapore.

They are time-poor and typically do not trust the banking channel for advice. In addition, the Anglo-Saxon origins of most expats (British, American or Australian) give UK firms an advantage in terms of cultural fit.

UK platforms should also consider their options in Asia. Advisers in the region tell us they would love to have access to the sort of services those in the UK take advantage of. Platforms could easily bring their services and most of their UK fund ranges over to Hong Kong to begin with, with regulatory approval unlikely to be a major obstacle. 

New business models
There is further opportunity to bring RDR-proof business models into Hong Kong and Singapore.

There are some early adopters of fee-based advice who feel the winds of change blowing. They have been bold enough to rework their business models and factor in the loss of commissions prior to regulatory mandate.

Top advice firms control nearly half the market, study finds

While accepting that their income levels will take a bit of a hit, these advisers believe they are building more sustainable businesses in the long term.

We find that more advisers in Hong Kong and Singapore are becoming curious about this model. They are just not sure if clients will be happy to write a cheque for the advice, even though it will mean full transparency of charges.

However, where businesses are still driven by rebates, corporates will seek to line their coffers now and push back the planning of an exit strategy until regulators get serious about change.

Of course, this approach was seen in the UK prior to the RDR coming in to effect, and history invariably repeats itself. Singapore is likely to take the lead, followed a little later by Hong Kong.

Exporting UK wealth expertise
Aside from expat demand for advice, how can UK expertise benefit from the massive expansion of wealth in Asia?

First monthly retail outflows across funds since Brexit vote

Hong Kong has more ultra-high net-worth individuals than any other city on the planet, including New York. Furthermore, wealthy Chinese like to access foreign investments through Hong Kong and Singapore, but typically via private bankers.

For asset managers, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan are the recognised regional hubs for fund distribution in Asia.

For advice groups with international ambition, Hong Kong and Singapore offer the best spots to seize the Asian opportunity.

Platforum’s Asian Fund Distribution report was launched last week and provides data and insights on retail fund distribution in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

For information on the report, email jeanluc.dejonge@platforum.co.uk.

Rodolfo Crespo is associate research director at Platforum

Recommended

FCA building FCA fees

FCA issues Dear CEO letter in response to Sipp failures

If a Sipp firm cannot meet its financial commitments it may be in the interest to customers for all or part of its business to be sold to another firm, the FCA has said today in a Dear CEO letter to Sipp operators. The regulator claims that operators must communicate “in an open and cooperative […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
98

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Investment Clock Strategy Update

In his latest Investment Clock report Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management, explains why he is ‘ready to buy dips’. Read the report here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Jacqueline Clezy: Bond gains – know your tax implications

Advisers must be careful not to let tapered annual allowance rules catch them out Mhairi lives and manages her own company in Brighton. Each year, she draws a salary of £10,000, dividends of £85,000, and her company makes an employer pension contribution of £40,000. She has an onshore bond, invested for 10 full years, and […]

Catherine Metcalfe: Everything you should know about the Apta

New rules came into force on 1 October to replace the transfer value analysis The last year has seen a wave of regulatory consultations and policy statements on pension transfers. The latest, PS18/20: Improving the Quality of Pension Transfer Advice, arrived days after the implementation of rules set out in PS18/6: Advising on Pension Transfers. […]
1

Berkeley Burke loses High Court appeal against FOS

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has lost its judicial review in a landmark High Court ruling published today. The ruling is over a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judgment establishes with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have a duty of care to vet unregulated investments for their […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com