42 per cent support early access to state pension

42 per cent of the population are in favour of overhauling the state pension to give people earlier access, even at a reduced rate, according to research from Aegon.

In a poll of 2,000 people in the run up to the Cridland review consultation closing, Aegon found that nearly half of people thought pension policy as it stood was unfair.

Almost a quarter thought state pension payments would be reduced in future, and 17 per cent said they feared further rises in the state pension age, rising to 24 per cent for those aged between 45 and 54.

Former CBI director general John Cridland is currently leading a review into the state pension, with a consultation on possible future changes to the state pension age and flexibility set to close on the 31 December ahead of a set of recommendations in spring next year.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “If the Cridland Review comes to one conclusion, it should be to allow people to choose to take their state pension from an earlier age, such as 60, albeit in return for receiving a smaller payout each month. Everyone approaching retirement has different needs and circumstances, and we need a more flexible system which accommodates this variety.”

Among women surveyed, 40 per cent though slowing down state pension age rises would make pension policy more fair.