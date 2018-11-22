Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Billy Burrows: Fighting the fake news around pensions

By

Broadcasters have focused on the problem of fake news in politics a lot lately. But fake news is not confined to politics. Indeed, it has found its way into personal finance.

To be fair, it is probably more misconception and reporting bias than fake news, but it has the same effect, which is to influence the way people think and act.

A blog last year from the much-respected Henry Tapper called out investment manager Momentum for providing false information about when people can retire.

He wrote, “it would be funny if we weren’t trying to get the right message across”.

When I think about it, fake news has been peddled for many years.

I remember 25 years ago there was a blast of it every year around the time of the Budget when Equitable Life told clients tax-free cash might be scrapped.

This resulted in a queue of lawyers who should have known better asking for a second opinion.

Then came the campaign against annuities, which started in the late 1990s. I remember headlines like “Annuities are legalised theft” or, my favourite one, “My dog could have better”.

Funny as these reflections may be, there is a serious point.

Many people are influenced by the news and, if that is misleading, the result is poor decisions and financial loss.

How will the person who shunned annuities because they read in the paper that they were a rip-off feel in old age when they run short of income and decide, on reflection, purchasing one would have been a good bet?

So, what can we do to stop the spread of fake news? Well, we must be quick to stand up to it. Make the case for the real news.

This can be done by offering to write opinion pieces arguing for what we think is right, or by making sure we go the extra mile to give clients access to unbiased information.

Of course, this is a lot easier said than done but if we do not attempt to counter fake news, thousands may end up losing out on valuable income.

I will leave the last words to a headline from the FT in August, “there is no need to panic: ‘fake news’ will ultimately lose”.

William Burrows is retirement director at Better Retirement

Recommended

FSCS-Piggy-Bank-500x320.jpg

FSCS begins hunt for new chief executive

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has outlined a three-month plan to recruit a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing head of the lifeboat fund Mark Neale. Neale has held the position at the top of the FSCS since 2010 and will leave to pursue “new challenges” next May when his current third three-year […]
31

Nic Cicutti: Adviser anger at FOS is misplaced

The number of upheld complaints outside the 15-year liability period demanded is tiny and falling Do you ever get that kind of uneasy feeling where you do a piece of work for a client but have a niggle at the back of your mind about something you might have missed? I had that sensation a […]

Five things to consider when incorporating ESG across specific asset classes

Thinking about material environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and a wider focus on investing responsibly, is becoming an important part of the decision making processes for a range of investors. However, integrating this thinking can often be more complex than meets the eye. With that in mind, Ashley Hamilton Claxton, Head of Responsible Investment […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advisers need soft skills improvement to get client confidence

Advisers do not work to the specifics of individual clients and must refine engagement skills to boost consumer confidence and bring trust to the wider industry, according to Boring Money founder Holly Mackay. Speaking at an Openwork event today, Mackay said many advisers “seriously underestimate” clients’ ability to understand jargon and generalised statements. Boring Money […]

Fund giants hit with criticism for continuing losses on advice arms

In the wake of the RDR, the FCA introduced new rules to stop vertically-integrated firms “unreasonably” cross-subsidising advice losses with profits from fund management. While the latest figures show losses are mounting again at major provider-linked advice businesses, critics are questioning whether these rules are working. Vertically-integrated giants including Quilter (formerly Old Mutual), St James’s […]

Can the Sipp still survive?

Sipps have come under intense scrutiny, leading some to question whether they can continue in their current form Sipps have become more mainstream since pension simplification in 2006, with the creation of lower-cost platform-based products alongside the more traditional “full” Sipps. However, access to high-risk unregulated – or non-standard – Sipp investments, which are often […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Chris Clark 22nd November 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Why is the headline “Annuities are legalised theft” fake?

  2. George Hughes 22nd November 2018 at 1:44 pm

    the answer is to insist all news commentators must be level 6 qualified surely?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com