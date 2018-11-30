Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: Are advisers neglecting investment trusts?

By

Last week, I looked at how the proven way to add value is to do extremely difficult work well. That seems obvious, right? If you do something that is valued but scarce because it is difficult, you are more likely to be in demand and to be compensated fairly for what you do.

The only thing about difficult work is that – you guessed it – it is not easy.

Yet it is a lack of knowledge and perceived complexity that have discouraged many advisers from using investment trusts to date: 57 per cent and 36 per cent respectively, to be precise.

In other words, the difficulty is both the opportunity and the sticking point. As it so often is.

One of the main advantages of investment trusts is that they can borrow money against the assets the portfolio owns. This gearing can amplify both positive and negative returns.

Dividend reserves are another advantage in their armoury. Indeed, statistically, investment trusts are cheaper and produce better long-term performance than their open-ended cousins.

That said, only 29 per cent of advisers admitted they routinely consider them where appropriate, while 26 per cent said they would not recommend them under any circumstances.

Perhaps encouragingly, 45 per cent said they would look to use investment trusts in the next three years as availability on platforms improves.

But “look to use” is as pretty non-committal as it gets, and I would wager platform availability alone will do little to improve the level of engagement without a bit of elbow grease. The lack of understanding, or the choice not to become better informed, is the real issue at hand.

Because it is a choice. We all make choices every day. Some choices we make with purpose and some we make by not taking action; simply by choosing to go with the status quo.

Habits are a choice. Work is a choice. Reputation is a choice.

Someone clever once said: “No one can be responsible for where or how we each begin.

“What we choose to do next, though – how to spend our resources or attention or effort – this is what defines us.”

The bottom line is this: your life is the outcome of the choices you make.

If you do not like or question the outcomes you are currently experiencing, make better choices.

Phil Wickenden is managing director at Cicero Research

Recommended

Advisers are moving away from ‘safe bet’ assets

Despite seeing the longest US stock bull market in history this year, many advisers are now bracing themselves for a downturn. The US stock market marked its record in August for the longest upward rally, when it made it to 3,543 days without a fall of 20 per cent or more. According to Thesis Asset Management […]

us equity

Why style differentiation matters in US equity investing

The influence of a fund’s style is important, especially when investing in such an efficient and broad market as the US equity space. To give an example, the 10 top-performing funds over the past five years in the IA North America sector all happen to sit in the large-cap growth space according to Morningstar, whereas […]

Rathbones appoints new chief executive

Rathbones chief executive Philip Howell has announced he will retire early next year, paving the way for a new head of the firm after six years in post. Group finance director and Rathbone Investment Management managing director Paul Stockton will succeed Howell in the role. Howell started his career at Barclays before moving into the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Market volatility can precede big falls

Advisers back cautious investments in latest sales data

Advisers and their clients were looking to diversify last month in the wake of the recent market volatility. Fundnetwork’s latest data on most sold funds by sector suggests that advisers took a cautious outlook. They were looking for diversification within region or asset class, and sectors traditionally seen as lower risk. The Global sector topped the list […]
1

Norwich IFA with Keydata history told to cease DB transfer business

A Norfolk-based financial advice and law firm has been told to cease defined benefit transfers by the FCA. Hansells Solicitors, which has over 115 staff and has offices in six locations in the region, has been ordered to “immediately cease all regulated activities relating to pension transfer business” according to its FCA register entry. The […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com