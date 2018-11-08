Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Are the new protection CPD rules a double-edged sword?

By

Rules may increase quality of advice but not necessarily adviser numbers in the market

Last month saw the introduction of the Insurance Distribution Directive, which means anyone involved in the distribution of insurance products must complete at least 15 hours of relevant continuing professional development each year.

The new rules place no additional burden on advisers in excess of the FCA’s existing requirements for 35 hours of CPD a year and many commentators see it as having a positive impact. If you want to sell protection you need to show you know enough about it, which is difficult to argue against.

However, introducing a minimum number of hours advisers must devote to this effectively forces them to decide whether they want to sell protection or not. For some, doing the CPD rather than turn away clients’ protection enquiries is a no-brainer. But do the new rules risk putting others off it altogether?

Not a hurdle

New rules are never a problem for people who are complying with them anyway, so advisers already active in the protection market are likely to be unaffected by the CPD requirements of the IDD.

Advisers put off protection products by complexity

Gale and Phillipson mortgage manager Richard Rutherford says: “The new rules should have very little impact on advisers who work in protection. When you take into account the resources made available by protection providers, such as webinars and workshops, the requirement is achievable.”

Rutherford does not expect the CPD to put advisers off dealing with protection, but he hopes it will improve the quality of advice. It is a sentiment shared by Royal London protection specialist Jennifer Gilchrist, who does not think it will be a hurdle, especially for those already involved in the space.

“I hope it will not only support the quality of advice but also enable other advisers to consider protection as an area they could include within their advice business model if it isn’t part of it already,” she says.

Adjusting mindsets

At the very least, the new CPD requirement looks set to prompt advisers to make a choice as to whether they are in or out of the protection market, rather than simply ignore it.

“Anyone who has got anything to do with protection now has to get some training on it. Far too many advisers don’t know enough about protection and the CPD requirement is an education tool or process to help with that. I welcome it,” says Cavendish Ware associate director Roy McLoughlin.

“Part of this whole IDD thing is to adjust people’s mindsets and to get wealth managers and mortgage brokers to think more about what they should be doing for their clients. It’s dangerous to talk to someone about a mortgage and ignore what could happen if that person becomes ill. Advisers who say they have not got the ability or inclination for it can marry up with someone who has and refer protection business to them.

Growing your business could be as easy as talking about protection on a human level

“Even in the protection community, there are some blind spots due to a lack of training. There are still advisers who need help, which is evidenced by the number of sales each year – around one million life insurance policies, 500,000 critical illness products and 125,000 income protection plans.

“Life insurance is easier to sell but advisers are selling the wrong products. I think the CPD requirement will impact quality of advice as more advisers will be forced to think about the order in which they sell protection products.”

A double-edged sword?

Providers such as Royal London and Legal & General are already building training and development for advisers with CPD in mind. As Legal & General intermediary director Craig Brown says, advisers are “the shortest path to the biggest difference” in helping people understand the need for protection. However, Altus Consulting consultant Rory Gravatt points out providers are limited in what they can afford to do – and if they are not seeing demand for the more engaging CPD activities such as roadshows, they may opt to deliver much of their support online.

Trust in protection providers low, research finds

Gravatt believes the new CPD requirement is a double-edged sword, improving protection advisers’ knowledge for the benefit of their clients, but not engaging others to promote it.

“We’ve had experience with a partner who wanted to tap into wealth management but the wealth manager didn’t see protection as part of their business unless clients asked for it. It would be more likely for that type of adviser to walk away and farm protection business out to another advice firm,” he says.

“General practitioners will tend to shrug their shoulders and build it into their businesses but those who only tinker with protection may focus on the wealth management sector and say they do not deal with it. The new CPD requirement will define advisers’ business models and add to what they want to focus on, rather than signal a sea change in the way we envisage protection.”

Recommended

Polar-bears-walking-on-melting-ice-showing-climate-change-700.jpg

Pension funds fall short on climate change plans

Only 5 per cent of the UK’s largest pension funds have climate change policies in place despite a pending requirement for trustees to justify any decision to disregard environmental, social and governance factors. In the wake of continuing concerns about climate change, the Department for Work and Pensions announced that the rules on ESG issues […]

Michelle Hoskin: Focus on quality over qualifications

We must keep focus on quality over qualifications and on excitement over exhaustion Quality is the profession’s Holy Grail, so why is it only now taking centre stage? I have been banging the drum for professionalism and quality standards since the moment I became a financial services coach and consultant over 20 years ago. But […]

Budget briefcase illustration

Budget 2018: Personal allowance and higher rate tax thresholds increased

The personal allowance will rise to £12,500 from April 2019, chancellor Philip Hammond has announced in today’s Budget. This means a basic-rate taxpayer will pay £1,205 less tax in 2019-20 than in 2010-11. The higher rate tax threshold will also increase to £50,000 in April 2019, a year before expected. It was announced 1m fewer […]
6

Berkeley Burke loses High Court appeal against FOS

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has lost its judicial review in a landmark High Court ruling published today. The ruling is over a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judgment establishes with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have a duty of care to vet unregulated investments for their […]

Directors, limited liability partners and auto-enrolment

By Jim Grant, Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst 6 April 2016 brought in changes to employer duties for directors and partners in limited liability partnerships. Here we explain exactly what’s changed. Before 6 April 2016… Directors of limited liability companies where there were no other directors or employees were exempt from the employer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Roger Edwards

Roger Edwards: Why it pays to break the protection advice mould

Does competitive advantage mean being better than everyone else or different? Or both? Twenty or so years ago I made weekly trips from Edinburgh to London to meet advisers and journalists. British Airways served gigantic cooked breakfasts in the morning and three-course meals at night, with a couple of drink runs as well. This was […]
1

Pensions regulator nears DB transfer template for advisers

The Pensions Regulator says a template designed to help scheme administrators give advisers standardised information about members who want to transfer out of defined benefit schemes will be available soon. Speaking at The Great Pension Debate III in London today, TPR executive director for regulatory policy David Fairs gave an update on how the template […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com