Robin Powell: Five things advisers can learn from doctors about trust

By

Ipsos Mori has been ranking professions according to how much the British public trusts them for 35 years, and doctors consistently come first or second. The latest survey shows 92 per cent trust doctors to tell us the truth.

Financial advisers are not included in the survey. The least-trusted occupations are advertising, politics and my own profession, journalism.

What is it about doctors that makes them so believable? More specifically, what can advisers learn from doctors that would make people have more faith in them?

Here are five ways in which doctors tend to have the edge when it comes to trust.

1. They have patients’ interests at heart. You go to a doctor and expect them to act in your best interests. Whether it is fair or not, the perception of advisers is rather different. According to an FCA survey for its Financial Lives report, just 39 per cent of people said they trusted advisers to act in their best interests.

2. They know their subject inside out. It takes five years of study and extensive clinical training to earn a medical degree, and to stay on the register you need to keep abreast of research. Sadly, for advisers, the barriers to entry are much lower. Many have a limited knowledge of academic finance, and continuing professional development often consists of little more than a few days a year attending promotional events run or sponsored by providers.

3. They know their limitations. The field of medical knowledge is vast. It is impossible for one person to have specialist expertise in every area. When a doctor sees that a patient requires help outside their circle of competence, they refer them to a consultant. Advisers, on the other hand, often dabble in areas in which they are not properly qualified. The best advisers know how they add value and focus their attention there.

4. They don’t sell, they prescribe. Doctors base their decisions on scientific evidence, and if the evidence suggests the patient is better off without medication, they won’t prescribe it. UK advisers are not paid commission for the products they recommend but there is still a sales culture in advice. Too often products take precedence over clients’ needs.

5. They make good listeners. What patients often find most valuable about a doctor’s appointment is not the prescription they take away but the opportunity to talk about what is worrying them and, crucially, to be listened to.

Of course, there are exceptions. I suspect many of us have seen a doctor who has reached for their prescription pad before we have barely opened our mouths. Similarly, there are advice firms that tick all of the boxes above. That said, there are reasons why doctors are more trusted, and ambitious advice firms would do well to study them.

Robin Powell is a journalist who blogs as The Evidence-Based Investor and runs Regis Media, a boutique content consultancy for advice businesses. You can find him tweeting @RobinJPowell

Comments

There are 6 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Gafney 16th January 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Robin, the main reason why Doctors are viewed as “trusted” is because for most people when they go and see a doctor they think it doesn’t cost them anything, when the reality is they have no idea how much it costs them, but it’s pure perception, because doctors cost a small fortune and earn way more than most financial advisers.

    I would suggest the other main reason is also purely perceptional. Which is that most of the time, the Doctor makes a recommendation to the patient of what is in their best interests. They do so, because what they recommend makes ZERO difference to what the Doctor earns and it doesn’t make any difference to the Doctor as to whether the patient takes that recommendation and acts upon it.

    Doctors trust in the UK is way, way above say the US,(where it’s 65%) and all of that is due to the way medicine in the UK is funded.

    I suspect most of the rest of the difference comes from your point 3 and this is an area where most advisers do massively fall down.

    Were they to bring in experts when a client has an issues in a particular area, such as IHT, Tax, DB pensions etc, I suspect their trust register would shoot up massively.

    However many still try to “wing it” and frequently screw it up, even if the client doesn’t know they have. I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve looked at IHT recommendations made by advisers who don’t know the subject well enough and in a very large chunk of those cases, they have either gotten it plain wrong, or have only partially covered it and missed things they should take into account.

    It’s one of the reasons my company is moving towards a model “bring in the experts” model.

  2. Duncan Jones 16th January 2019 at 2:41 pm

    I certainly agree with Duncan Gafney’s first paragraph. In fact the article is naïve in the extreme. There are some takeaways in making comparisons but one area that is not in doubt is both have unsustainable futures based on current models, but for very different reasons of course!

  3. Ted Shaw 16th January 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Where do Journalists appear on the ‘trust meter’?

    Not ‘some’ or even ‘most’, just ‘Advisers’……, he should do the research and then he may know his subject, ‘inside out’.

  4. Philip Dodd 16th January 2019 at 4:02 pm

    “… and continuing professional development often consists of little more than a few days a year attending promotional events run or sponsored by providers.”

    Somewhat harsh and wide of the mark with this statement, Robin.

  5. Harry Katz 16th January 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Don’t take it for granted that everyone trusts their doctor. It isn’t the case.

  6. Grey Area 17th January 2019 at 9:54 am

    Taking a single figure from the FCA survey without context is a little misleading. The survey was a lot wider and the specific question influenced the answer. In this case it was a generic question about advisers from a sample of clients, at least 50% of which (per the survey) don’t appear to engage with advisers. If the question had been, “Do you trust your adviser?” I would suggest the figure might be substantially different.

    The 5 ‘reasons’ appear to be an opinion piece and, with other commentators, I largely disagree with them. I’m sure the irony of the piece being written by “The Evidence-Based Investor” is not lost on readers.

