Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Paul Lewis: HMRC has made a mess of state pension credits

By

Thousands have been incorrectly fined, with many also missing out on vital state pension credits

In a rare admission of incompetence, HM Revenue & Customs is to waive penalty charges for tens of thousands of parents who received child benefit even though their income was too high.

They will still have to pay the back taxes, as well as interest, but they will not be fined in addition – a penalty which can amount to more than £1,000 itself. Those who have already paid penalties for 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16 will have the money refunded. And those who get their self-assessment forms in by 31 January will be able to pay the tax for 2016/17 and 2017/18 without being charged a penalty.

Paul Lewis: The end of advice as most know it

The concession comes after HMRC tacitly admitted it had failed to communicate the complex rules about child benefit and high incomes. Its admission was sparked by the revelation it had written to 40,000 people warning them to pay the tax relating to 2016/17 and a further 60,000 for 2017/18.

To understand why these people missed their obligations, let me unpack the first sentence of this column, much of which is approximate. The people who pay this tax – officially called the high income child benefit charge – are not necessarily the recipients of the child benefit and may not be the parents of the children it is paid for.

If one partner has an income over £50,000 and they or their partner receive child benefit, the one with the higher income is obliged to register the fact with HMRC and complete a self-assessment form to pay the tax. If the higher earner in a couple has an income above £60,000 then they must pay tax equal to all the child benefit received by them or their partner. If there are three children, that is £2,501 a year, and £1,071 even with just one child.

If income is between £50,000 and £60,000, the charge is equal to part of the child benefit. Half of it at £55,000, 20 per cent of it at £52,000 and so on. That can lead to very high marginal rates of tax if the individual gets a pay rise. With two children, total income tax, National Insurance and HICBC is 60 per cent. With seven children, it is 104 per cent, leaving that individual worse off than they were before the pay rise.

Gordon Andrews: Planning points for new parents

The higher earner always pays the charge, even if their partner is the one who gets the child benefit. It is their income that is counted.

So in a household where one partner earns £60,000, they pay the charge even if the other partner has no income at all. But where a couple has an income of £100,000 divided equally between them, no charge is due (because of rounding rules, the charge actually begins on incomes of £50,100 or above).

The income that counts – net adjusted income – is income minus pension contributions, gift aid payments and childcare vouchers.

However, income is enhanced by benefits in kind such as a company car. Someone earning well under £50,000 but with a company car can still have to pay the charge.

The partner who pays the charge need not even be a parent of the children the child benefit is for. A person with an income over £60,000 who moves in with a single parent with three children still has to pay the charge equal to £2,501 for the time they live there. The absent biological parent will not pay the charge.

If your head is spinning, that is because the rules are not just complex but clearly daft. And it is no surprise those tens of thousands caught by them were unaware of the facts. To avoid all these complexities, more than half a million parents have given up their child benefit, double the number who get it and pay the charge. An unknown number of others have just not claimed it in the first place. Crucially, however, a parent who gets child benefit for a child aged under 12 automatically gets an NI credit which counts towards qualifying for the state pension. If child benefit is never claimed, credits will not be given.

Although HMRC will be refunding some penalties, it still believes many high-income people should have known about the charge. It has drawn up strict rules for having a “reasonable excuse” to get the penalties waived.

Paul Lewis: Time to end this dangerous commission in disguise

The rules are not published in detail but HMRC has confirmed that a person fulfilling all four of the following conditions will have penalties waived and should be refunded within six months:

  • Claimed child benefit before the high income charge began on 7 January 2013;
  • They and their partner’s incomes were both below £50,000 in 2012/13, but at least one exceeded it in 2013/14 or later;
  • Neither partner has claimed child benefit for any child since the high income charge began on 7 January 2013;
  • Neither partner had been sent a letter from HMRC about the high income charge before they decided to pay it.

Anyone who believes they fulfil the criteria for a refund but hears nothing by June 2019 can contact HMRC and ask for one. It may be difficult to get. This climbdown may prove useful in future for people who have made a tax error if their ignorance of HMRC rules was reasonable.

Paul Lewis is a freelance journalist and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Money Box programme. You can follow him on Twitter @paullewismoney

Recommended

Bentley-Graham-GBII-2013
9

Graham Bentley: Factionalism is rearing its head in the advice industry

Those who sell their version of the truth, and deride all else in the process, are no less than fanatics The activity of financial advice is the process of maximising the purchasing power of an individual, family or enterprise. Its key features include organising the accumulation and protection of capital, organising clients’ affairs to legitimately […]

Prudential_new

Pru expands adviser platform offering

M&G Prudential is expanding the its adviser platform offering to eventually include a full range of tax wrappers. The platform was launched in 2016, offering a Sipp and drawdown capability. M&G Prudential also writes an ISA, an onshore and an offshore bond, but these are not currently available on the platform. Fifty M&G funds have just […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Market volatility can precede big falls

Advisers back cautious investments in latest sales data

Advisers and their clients were looking to diversify last month in the wake of the recent market volatility. Fundnetwork’s latest data on most sold funds by sector suggests that advisers took a cautious outlook. They were looking for diversification within region or asset class, and sectors traditionally seen as lower risk. The Global sector topped the list […]
1

Norwich IFA with Keydata history told to cease DB transfer business

A Norfolk-based financial advice and law firm has been told to cease defined benefit transfers by the FCA. Hansells Solicitors, which has over 115 staff and has offices in six locations in the region, has been ordered to “immediately cease all regulated activities relating to pension transfer business” according to its FCA register entry. The […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Simon Hall 30th November 2018 at 4:26 pm

    This is a great area for financial planning, for as you say in your article the income is net of pension contributions, so for example if someone earning £60,000 with 3 children pays £10,000 into a pension, they affectively get £4000 tax relief, plus £2500 child benefit relief meaning it only costs them £3,500 to get £10,000 into their pension. Who doesn’t want that?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com