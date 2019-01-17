Phil Wickenden: Why you need to report on client experience

Money Marketing
Did you know that, if we squeezed the space out of all the atoms in our bodies, the entire human race would amount to the size of a sugar cube? What we value does not seem to amount to very much, does it?

Indeed, say there are seven billion people in the world, each weighing around 70kg (or a touch over, accounting for festive indulgences), then each body would be made up of approximately 7,000,000,000,000,
000,000,000,000,000 atoms.

The average atom is 0.3 nanometres in diameter, but mostly there is nothing there. So when you take out the 99.99 per cent empty space and add up the remaining matter, multiplying by the population, you are left with the sugar cube.

Physics is weird but so is business. In both, most of the stuff that really matters remains unseen. Think in terms of brands and logos. Your logo is a symbol, a reminder of your brand. Yet your brand is also a story, a set of emotions and expectations; a stand-in for how we feel about what you do.

Nike spent $250 (£195) to buy a swoosh. But the Nike brand, the sum total of what we believe and feel about what it makes, is now worth billions. If you are spending the majority of your time and money on the tangible parts of your business, it may be worth shifting attention.

Of course, you need to hone the working parts, or the “hard skills”. These are the things advisers explicitly charge for, like cashflow modelling, financial planning and asset allocation.

But the real value does not come from making incremental changes to, say, the client contact infrastructure or switching platforms. No, enduring value comes from the soft metrics, such as trust, experience and relationships. The trouble is that these things are far harder to stick on a spreadsheet. Given that experience is an increasingly significant part of what clients pay for, here are a few things to think about:

  1. Are we giving advice or facilitating an experience? Both matter.
  2. How can we shift our strategic focus to providing outstanding client experiences, not just delivering appropriate service to corresponding wealth brackets?
  3. What would it take to truly empower the people throughout our organisation (who are connected to each step along the client’s journey) to do what is needed to deliver compelling and consistent experiences?
  4. How do we measure it?

Phil Wickenden is managing director at Cicero Research

