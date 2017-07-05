Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Most Read

Recommended

Europe’s resurgence: The political and economic drivers

Watch Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities fund, discuss the political and economic factors driving European equities today. With potentially tighter monetary policy on the horizon and record valuations for defensive stocks, Rob believes that there is an asymmetric opportunity to the upside for value strategies. In the video, Rob discusses: The impact […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

mark_wharrier

Should investors worry about Blackrock’s Wharrier exit?

Investors holding the £411m BlackRock UK Income fund should not be alarmed by the departure of high profile fund manager Mark Wharrier, fund selectors have said. Today, BlackRock has announced that Wharrier, who also had stints at NewSmith Asset Management, Merril Lynch and Mercury Asset Management, will be leaving the US giant asset manager after six […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

The Share Centre set to cut charges after FCA pricing pressure

The Share Centre is lowering its ongoing fund charges by 25 basis points after mounting regulatory pressure on price competitiveness. In the FCA’s interim report on the asset management industry, The Share Centre and Hargreaves Lansdown were noted among the most expensive firms when considering total costs of services on a mid-risk rated portfolio. But […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment