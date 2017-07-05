Recommended
Collapsed IFA firm sees FSCS claims continue
A further £300,000 in claims roll in after alledged rogue adviser caused firm to fold
Europe’s resurgence: The political and economic drivers
Watch Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities fund, discuss the political and economic factors driving European equities today. With potentially tighter monetary policy on the horizon and record valuations for defensive stocks, Rob believes that there is an asymmetric opportunity to the upside for value strategies. In the video, Rob discusses: The impact […]
Should investors worry about Blackrock’s Wharrier exit?
Investors holding the £411m BlackRock UK Income fund should not be alarmed by the departure of high profile fund manager Mark Wharrier, fund selectors have said. Today, BlackRock has announced that Wharrier, who also had stints at NewSmith Asset Management, Merril Lynch and Mercury Asset Management, will be leaving the US giant asset manager after six […]
The Share Centre set to cut charges after FCA pricing pressure
The Share Centre is lowering its ongoing fund charges by 25 basis points after mounting regulatory pressure on price competitiveness. In the FCA’s interim report on the asset management industry, The Share Centre and Hargreaves Lansdown were noted among the most expensive firms when considering total costs of services on a mid-risk rated portfolio. But […]
FCA chief to pocket £65,000 bonus for first year’s work
Bailey tops bonus tree but regulator cuts overall staff budget
