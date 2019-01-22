Money Marketing
Intrinsic chief: Advisers must become their own champions in 2019

By

The heralding of a new year is often positioned as an opportunity to make commitments for the next 12 months. People have the best of intentions as they declare they will exercise more, have a better diet or be kinder. Inevitably, as tumultuous events begin to unfold, however, these promises often fall by the wayside.

Advisers need to be more wary than ever about this year. It is set to be a period of paramount change, thanks to a dangerous triumvirate of regulatory, political and economic shifts.

First up, Mifid II is well and truly upon us. From 1 January, clients will have started receiving statements that show in pounds and pence just how much they have been spending on advice, platforms and funds. These charges could be four- or even five-figure sums, so will undoubtedly focus minds on value.

Intrinsic chief: What the profession can learn from politics

Our second concern is Brexit. The outcomes of this are as uncertain now as when the process began, but what is undeniable is there will be a widespread impact on the UK.

When it comes to personal finances, that could range from rules around passporting to a drop in the value of the pound. Advisers may see their workload jump as they navigate the new environment while simultaneously calming client nerves.

If that is not enough, we have the third point to this triangle of issues: the economic environment. Volatility is back with a vengeance.

After years of rising markets, clients are now beginning to see that year-on-year returns are not guaranteed.

Combine this with them also seeing (possibly for the first time) how much they are paying for advice, funds and platforms and we have a perfect storm.

With all this in mind, then, it is vital advisers resolve to articulate and demonstrate the value they add, while championing the power of advice. Research we carried out in conjunction with consultants Boring Money found investing without advice can cost clients dearly in lost returns and unrewarded risks.

Indeed, unadvised investors suffer an average annual loss of around 5 per cent compared with the sort of risk-based, diversified portfolio an adviser will usually recommend.

Intrinsic chief: Can banks complete the advice gap puzzle?

Buying shares has never been easier; anybody can do it online. But simply buying shares is not the whole story. Investing well means understanding risk, diversification, timescales and objectives.

The research shows people tend to stick to what they know, buying a small number of UK shares from brand-name companies.

They often assume that a big, solid brand is a sign of a safe, solid investment, but that is dangerous. You only need to remember names like Marconi, AIG and Carillion to know why.

And investment returns are just part of the story. The real value of advice also involves taxation, and how you help clients navigate emotions and the practicalities that life throws at them.

So let 2019 be the year advisers become their own champions.

Andy Thompson is chief executive of Intrinsic

